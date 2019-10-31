The Aston Baker Cutting Edge Aesthetic Surgery Symposium will be held December 5-7, 2019 in New York City!

Co-Chairmen Sherrell J. Aston, MD and Daniel C. Baker, MD Cutting Edge 40th Anniversary

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed plastic surgeons Dr. Sherrell J. Aston and Dr. Daniel C. Baker are proud to invite you to the Aston Baker Cutting Edge Aesthetic Surgery Symposium, "Achieving Superior Results, Avoiding Complications and Managing Revisions", which will be held this December 5-7, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.The 2019 Symposium is a uniquely designed and innovative educational experience. Our Course Chairmen have invited an esteemed faculty of surgeon educators to present the most advanced clinical applications of established procedures and innovative new technologies for facial rejuvenation and total body sculpting.The program features 74 Lectures, 7 Panels, 10 Point/Counterpoint Debates, 4 Surgical Video Presentations and an Open Forum with the Faculty. Attendees will see the hands-on work of our world-renowned faculty of international experts.The lectures will be highly edited to highlight the key steps of advanced techniques for face and body rejuvenation and contouring with a focus on avoiding complications and managing revisions.Seven panels will explore methods for facial and body rejuvenation and sculpting, comparing the complexity of procedures, technical details, longevity, complications and patient safety issues.Ten Point/Counter Point lectures will encourage debate between faculty members on philosophy, techniques, and controversial areas.An Open Forum with the Faculty will permit audience participation, questions and discussion. Patient safety, complications and long term results will be stressed throughout the symposium.This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Elements of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint providership of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery,Inc. and the New York Plastic Surgery Foundation,Inc.The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Inc. is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Inc. designates this educational activity for a maximum of 21 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Credit hours are subject to program changes.Of the 21 credits, 8 have been identified as programming dedicated to patient safety related topics and will satisfy the Patient Safety CME requirement.Members of the press who'd like to attend please contact us directly at 212-327-4681.For program details and registration visit our website at www.nypsf.org . We look forward to seeing you in New York!





