Introducing the first Aston Baker Cutting Edge Global Aesthetic Symposium Livestreamed from Colombia March 30-31, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sherrell J. Aston and Dr. Daniel C. Baker are proud to announce the first Aston Baker Cutting Edge Global Aesthetic Symposium, "It's Just Surgery - Advanced Body Sculpting", which will premier this March 30 -31, 2019 from Bogota Colombia. The program has been designed for high impact learning by direct visualization of live surgery via live stream technology on the internet.This symposium is based on the same high-level educational experience and state of the art plastic surgery innovation you have come to expect over the years from The Aston Baker Cutting Edge meeting in New York City.High level curated content by Dr. Aston and Dr. Baker and a mix of U.S. and International surgeons operating live from four operating rooms will be simultaneously live streamed around the world, directly to your phone, tablet or computer.Why Live Stream?• Speed - Fastest and most efficient method of information transfer is through real-time observation of surgical operative cases. All that is necessary is a High-Speed internet connection.• Methodology - A LIVE explanation of steps, techniques and surgical reasoning, allows for an immediate and accurate transfer of information in the latest state of the art medium that has become the second-best option after hands-on practice.• Education - Earn CME credits in the comfort of your home, office or on the go while learning the latest advancements in Cutting Edge Body Contouring.• Expense - Travel expenses associated with visiting physical locations for a meeting are now obsolete. In addition to a loss of revenue and time away from the office, live streaming surgery constitutes the most efficient transfer of information in the shortest amount of time.Dr. Aston and Dr. Baker will be serving as Course Chairmen and moderating the symposium in the same format as they do for the New York City meeting every year.Colombian Plastic Surgeon, Alfredo E. Hoyos, MD, will be acting as Program Director. Dr. Hoyos is the creator of High Deﬁnition Liposculpture and other advanced body contouring techniques, as well as author of "High Deﬁnition Body Sculpting: Art and Advanced Lipoplasty Techniques".Surgeons Alfredo E. Hoyos, MD, Daniel A. Del Vecchio, MD, Constantino G. Mendieta, MD, Spero J. Theodorou, MD and Christopher T. Chia, MD will be performing live surgeries.Dr. Daniel A. Del Vecchio is an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon and inventor of the EVL (Expansion Vibration Lipoﬁlling) technique for buttock shaping and lifting.Dr. Constantino G. Mendieta has an international reputation as a world-renowned buttock enhancement expert and the author of "The Art of Gluteal Sculpting".Dr. Spero J. Theodorou is an international ﬁgure within the ﬁeld of plastic surgery, and a widely acclaimed expert on emerging technologies in body contouring and inventor of the non-excisional arm lift.Dr. Christopher T. Chia is a recognized plastic surgeon from his excellent research and publications in body contouring as well as the inventor of the Brazilian Butt Lift Under Local Anesthesia (BUBBLA).Doctors from all over the globe will have access to the best training and the brightest minds in cosmetic surgery. Experts will show their cutting-edge techniques and procedures for all to see.This event will provide an exclusive and exceptional educational experience for surgeons who want to take their practice to another level with the fastest and most efficient method of information transfer through real-time observation of surgical operative cases.For program details and registration visit our website at www.astonbakerglobal.com For press inquiries please contact:

DR. ASTON INTRODUCING THE FIRST EVER ASTON BAKER CUTTING EDGE GLOBAL AESTHETIC SYMPOSIUM - COLOMBIA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.