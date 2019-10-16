AML Taps Military and Civilian Security Expert to Facilitate Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Planning Across Australia

Security Expert Glenn Brown

Operations Specialist brings expertise in emergency planning as well as first line response

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security firm AML Risk Management announces the addition of Glenn Brown as an in-house resource in emergency response management. Mr. Brown brings more than 20 years of experience in both military and civilian safety systems including incident investigations, procedures, risk analysis and management training. AML looks to expand its professional portfolio as it ramps up resources to address hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) needs across the country.

With a National Terrorism Threat Advisory level currently listed as “probable,” Australian terrorist experts warn against complacency toward vehicles being used as weapons of terror. Earlier this year, counter-terrorism lecturer and former Australian Federal Police officer Mark Briskey told The Australian replacing old technology needed to be a top priority as it was a “reasonable assumption” that Australia would see more vehicular attacks. He went on to add, “If people don’t move on with their security from this and look at best practice and how other people have done it, whether it’s in London or Israel, there are going to be big problems.”

Mr. Brown, a sergeant in the Australian Special Air Service Regiment (SASR), brings exactly the in-field expertise to deal with today’s modern threats. As the team leader for the Control Risk Group (CRG) in Afghanistan, he led the Australian Ambassador’s security detail which entailed direct safety of the Australian Ambassador and associated personal of the Australian Diplomatic mission to Afghanistan as well as route planning management, venue reconnaissance and assessments, training of local nationals employed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) and training expatriates on the Personal Security Teams (PST) teams in order to maintain high skill levels and remain abreast of the security situations in Kabul, Afghanistan and the Middle Eastern region.

Mr. Brown’s credentials also include important domestic capabilities including work with Australian regulatory bodies like Safe Work, Department of Mines and Petroleum and the Gold Stealing Detection Unit (GSDU). His work has included the monitoring and enhancement of mines rescue plans for each UG, surface operation and first-line response to all emergency activities on site.

“Glenn provides a vital understanding of how to assess situations and plan for the best possible protection from modern-day threats,” said AML Risk Management Managing Director Andrew Duffy. “This knowledge and planning needs to be available across all of Australia.”

That sentiment is shared by Dr. Briskey, who has said that the suburbs of major Australian cities and regional cities and towns could become more attractive targets. "A large regional center — be it somewhere from Tamworth, to Wollongong, to Geelong — they'll seek other centers outside of capital cities," he recently said to ABC News. "Large shopping malls, weekend sporting events, weekend markets — all of these, unfortunately, can become alternative targets."

AML Risk Management has prepared to meet these needs with the recent expansion of its vehicle barrier fleet to 450 units. The security company utilized the Archer® 1200 barriers designed and manufactured by MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group. Along with the PAS 68 certification, the Archer® barriers are designated as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the United States’ SAFETY Act by the Department of Homeland Security. The designation of the SAFETY Act protects users around the world in the event of a terror incident resulting in litigation. More information on the Safety Act can be found at https://www.safetyact.gov.

“We are excited to have Glenn join the partnership with AML and Meridian,” said MERIDIAN® CEO Peter Whitford. “Our company origins started in the defense industry and his background is a perfect match as we begin to set and establish new HVM standards in the Australian marketplace.”

Mr. Brown will serve primarily as the Manager for activities in Perth and Western Australia. His expertise with also guide on HVM strategic planning across the rest of Australia and New Zealand.

ABOUT AML RISK MANAGEMENT

AML Risk Management has been providing security services for over a decade. With extensive capabilities from the highly-skilled and trained Asset Protection Unit (APU) and Emergency Management Teams, the Archer® 1200 barriers are a welcomed addition to the security services available at AML Risk Management. Managing Director Andrew Duffy and barrier coordinator Emerald Forrest have worked closely with Global CEO of MERIDIAN® Rapid Defence Group Mr. Peter Whitford, in order to provide precise assessments to clients for the Archer® 1200 barriers.



