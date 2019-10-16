NFL Fans…RefRatings is Here to Help

New app allows fans to “make the call” and rate referees calls

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last season’s NFC Championship game between the Saints and Rams saw a missed pass interference call that left many fans around the league questioning the officials and the legitimacy of Rams Superbowl appearance. This year, the NFL tried to right the ship by allowing coaches to challenge pass interference calls.Unfortunately, fans have gone from frustrated to furious. Coaches have won only 7 of 30 pass interference challenges, in many cases losing challenges when pass interference is clear. One need only look to Thursday Night matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots when a “no-call” for pass interference on Golden Tate was unbelievably upheld by officials in New York. Beyond the pass interference debacle, fans continue to be frustrated over how hits on the quarterbacks are protected—with bogus personal fouls gifting the Packers a win over the Lions on Monday Night Football.However, fans now have a voice and can now download RefRatings, a new iPhone app available free on the App Store, that will allow them to hold the officials and league accountable. Fans can make instantaneous, statistically valid votes on these controversial calls live during games and debate them with the rest of the sports community. Using crowd-sourcing and live-streaming technologies, RefRatings users can give referees a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on calls during games in the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Results from around the country are tabulated and reported by percentage and team allegiance.“Arguing about officiating is as old as sport itself,” says co-founder, Jack Khayoyan. “We were surprised that there was no current platform collected and analyzed fan sentiment data about officiating. We built RefRatings to be the one-stop-shop mobile app exclusively dedicated to true sports fans including message boards (“tailgates”) and sports betting analytics.”Former NFL Head Coach, Jim Fassel who is no stranger to controversial calls, is an advisory board member with RefRatings. He says that, “What the RefRatings team is doing here is cutting-edge and giving fans a real voice. They are an incredible team and I’m thrilled to be working with them.” Coach Fassel hosts a weekly Q&A session with fans through the app’s “Tailgate” feature that connects fans to each other.Arabian Prince, founding member of the group N.W.A., producer, technologist, and Pro Gamer has started working with the RefRatings team as well and sees huge potential for the app. “We see all the controversy going on with the NFL on a weekly basis—now think about the NBA season coming up where these controversial calls are happening on a daily basis…This is the perfect platform for fans to connect to the game and each other. This app is going to command a massive following.”RefRatings is inviting all “Superfans” to get registered on the app to make their voice heard on officiating and join the sports conversation with fellow fans. Users will be able to interact with sports influencers and be entered to win great prizes like sports memorabilia, game tickets, and merchandise.Make the call at http://RefRatings.com Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/refratings/id1339985225#1



