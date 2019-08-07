RefRatings Announces NFL Launch in Las Vegas

Jim Fassel Joins RefRatings Advisory Board to Launch the NFL Season

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last season’s NFC Championship game between the Saints & Rams left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, with many believing the Super Bowl was tainted. Jay Glazer, Fox Insider even stated that NFL Referees should be replaced by military Special Forces.Fortunately, there is another way. RefRatings, a new iPhone app available free on the App Store, will finally give fans a tool to weigh in on these calls – allowing them to debate and make instantaneous, statistically valid votes on controversial officiating live during games. Using crowd-sourcing and live-streaming technologies, RefRatings users can give referees a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on calls during games in the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Results from around the country are tabulated and reported instantaneously by percentage and team allegiance.“Arguing about officiating isn’t anything new. It’s as old as sport itself,” says co-founder, Jack Khayoyan. “We were surprised that there was no current platform that would be able to quantitatively collect fan sentiment regarding the officiating. When we built RefRatings, it was with the long-term vision that this app would be the one-stop shop mobile app exclusively dedicated to true sports fans including message boards (“tailgates”) and sports betting analytics.”Former NFL Head Coach, Jim Fassel who is no stranger to controversial calls, has joined the RefRating’s advisory board. One only needs to think back to what could have been during the 2003 NFC Championship game as Fassel and the red-hot New York Giants drove down the field in the waning moments for a potentially game-winning field goal only to have the referees miss and obvious pass interference call and flag the Giants for an ineligible receiver downfield. “I have no idea how the officials didn’t make that call,” Fassel said. “What the RefRatings team is doing here is cutting-edge and giving fans a real voice. They are an incredible team and I’m thrilled to start working with them, including weekly Q&A sessions with fans through the app’s “Tailgate” feature that connects fans to each other.”Fassel will be the guest of honor at the Ref Ratings official launch party on August 24, 2019 at a secret location in Las Vegas. Many former NFL players and coaches are expected to attend, as well as members of the gaming community, tech industry, and media. Register for this exclusive VIP event at https://refratingslaunchparty.eventbrite.com “We wanted to celebrate that such a legendary coach has joined our advisory board,” says co-founder Dave Dickey. “Jim has an incredible depth of knowledge about the game both on and off the field. What better way to celebrate our launch then to have a party while watching an NFL preseason game”RefRatings is inviting all “Superfans” to get registered on the app to be entered to win tickets to the launch party as well as other great prizes like sports memorabilia, game tickets, and merchandise. To join, go to http://refratings.com/superfan.html.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.