CX Masters: Kaiwei Tang Lessons on Human-Centered Design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q & A with Kaiwei Tang Forrester’s 2019 CXSF event kicks off tomorrow and Kaiwei Tang, Co-founder and CEO of Light, will be one of the featured presenters there. If you’re not familiar with him by name, you may know him for his work on the groundbreaking Light Phone. Kai believes the right technology should empower us to be our best selves and appreciate life more – rather than distract us from it – and Light Phone is leading the charge in human-centered design. Kai is also the only designer to ever receive full sponsorship from Google for its design incubator program. We had a chance to ask Kai some questions in advance of his presentations at Forrester’s 2019 CXSF.TheCustomer:Your name comes up frequently in conversations related to design thinking and human-centered design theory. It seems to me that Light is a great example of designing a product for something the customer doesn’t quite know they want yet. In other words, it isn’t based on how users articulated their needs at that moment – and, if I’m thinking through this correctly, that means you had to intuit this thing into existence first – and then iterate based on feedback later. Do I have that right? Can you elaborate on this design chicken vs egg conundrum?Kaiwei Tang:Design is about identifying what users are not telling you — problems that are not obvious — and putting yourself in a user’s shoes so that you can feel their pain, anxiety and desire. As a matter of fact, I did not start Light with building Light Phone. I started by understanding how people interact with their devices and why are we addicted to our smartphones. I feel like our minds are always somewhere else. We are constantly distracted by our technology, but what about the world happening around us? What about our train of thought or focus? Or the person you care about the most sitting right next to you?To read the full interview, visit TheCustomer here ____________________________TheCustomer covers all of the disciplines within the customer insight (CI) ecosystem, exploring the latest research, technologies and personalities driving the customer revolution.



