New Publication Launches to Cover the Global Customer Data & Insights Space

TheCustomer covers all of the disciplines within the customer insight (CI) ecosystem, exploring the latest research, technologies and personalities driving the customer revolution. The Funnel is Dead! Long live the Funnel! THE ENTIRE CUSTOMER ECOSYSTEM IN ONE PLACE

TheCustomer launches as customer data, insights and technology publication

We decided it was time to give a voice to this explosive sector and create a single point of reference for brands as well as providers.” — Mike Giambattista

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWhen: Thursday, August 1, 2019Where: https://thecustomer.net/ Media: Editor@TheCustomer.net TheCustomer debuts as a strategic media vehicle for the rapidly expanding customer data and insights industry. Backed by a group of innovative companies and individuals, TheCustomer will cover the super-category of customer intelligence as the singular media property to do so.Helmed by Mike Giambattista, TheCustomer produces research, editorial, and interactive content on key topics of interest to data-driven marketers, retailers and brands. Primary coverage includes CRM, CX & UX, loyalty marketing, data science, data privacy issues, consumer psychology, behavioral economics and their supporting technologies.“Loyalty has traditionally been the source for much of the richest customer data, but now marketers are deriving useful data from a proliferation of touchpoints,” said Giambattista, a veteran of the publishing and media industries, who also serves as editor of The Wise Marketer . “We decided it was time to give a voice to this explosive sector and create a single point of reference for brands as well as providers.”Officially launched on August 1, 2019, TheCustomer debuts with a sharp editorial profile designed strategically to cover this super-category. Primary categories include news & announcements, research archives, technology tool-sets and reviews, video interviews with executives and subject-matter experts, bespoke educational events and sponsored podcast series.“Insights, intelligence and integrity,” stated Giambattista, “are the platforms which served us well with The Wise Marketer, and which we anticipate will garner the same trust and attention from the broader marketplace served by TheCustomer … it’s who we are.”TheCustomer is a media platform where all of the disciplines within the customer insight ecosystem can explore the latest thinking and technologies, where the minds behind that thinking can interact, and where brands can hear from the best and brightest in this world. We deliver this critical information to brand decision-makers through a series of online channels and themed meet-ups. https://thecustomer.net/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.