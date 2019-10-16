Healthline Media Introduces New Resource for Parents at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dria de Botton Barnes, General Manager of Healthline Parenthood, will introduce Healthline Parenthood a new resource for parents at. M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference , October 16 & 17, 2019. Healthline Media is the #1 online health property in the U.S. M2Momsis presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing (CPM) at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to achieve better business with women and moms.A New Generation of Parents“The new generation of Millennial and Gen Z parents is distinct from generations past as becoming a parent and parenting create a whole new dimension to their already fully engaged lives,” Barnes explained. “New parents believe in the power of personal development to make them better people. They want to be as informed as possible and are willing to research to learn. Taking control of their health and well-being – and now their family’s—is a way of life.”Healthline Parenthood provides news and feature articles for new and expecting parents who care about their well-being as critical to creating a happy, healthy family. Healthline Parenthood is part of Healthline.com, the flagship property of Healthline Media that also publishes MedicalNewsToday.com and Greatist.com. Healthline Parenthood articles examine all aspects of health and well-being, including mental health, relationships, sleep, post-partum, nutrition, going back to work, managing chronic conditions and a baby, family planning, and more. Articles are authored and verified by specialists nurses, doctors, educators and thought leaders recognized for their expertise.Healthline Parenthood stands out for its point of view and evidence-based approach to health, wellness and medical information. It speaks to a parent as a whole person, not just the care taker of a new baby, and focuses on an individual’s growth as a parent as well as baby development. Healthline Parenthood pursues Healthline's fundamental value of inclusivity and diversity, seeking zero bias in content development and reporting.“Dria’s presentation zeros in on the overriding theme of marketing to moms and bringing them solutions in that moms are continually changing and evolving,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring multiple sessions on how moms and women are rapidly adopting new ways of parenting, embracing every new form of tech and using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube Kids, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 15 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Dria de Botton Barnes Bio:Dria de Botton BarnesGM Healthline ParenthoodHealthlineDria de Botton Barnes is General Manager of Healthline Parenthood. She's a mom of two pre-schoolers and was a media executive at Scripts Network Interactive, CBS Interactive and Cafe Media before becoming editor-in-chief at Greatist.com, which Healthline acquired in February 2019. Recognizing work-life balance doesn't exist in most companies, Dria calls for work-life integration where parents can be the best of both of their selves.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Pepper Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



