Gazprom Neft establishes a Singapore subsidiary company to develop its international marine lubricants business

Gazprom Neft has registered a new operating company, Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants, with an office in Singapore. The new business will manage the effective development of an international sales and logistics network for Gazprom Neft marine lubricants, including, specifically, in the South—East Asian and European markets. The company’s products, endorsed by leading marine equipment producers, are already available in more than 250 ports worldwide.

The marine lubricants and oils range, available under the Gazpromneft and Gazpromneft Ocean brands, includes 43 branded high-tech products for all kinds of marine equipment, with the range including, specifically, 15 kinds of Gazpromneft Ocean engine lubricants for two- and four-stroke engines, the formulations of which have been developed in line with international shipping requirements and the provisions of the MARPOL-2020 convention.