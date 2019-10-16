Former CISCO CEO joins Australia's Red Piranha's Crystal Eye Team as COO

Red Piranha COO, Terry Walsh

AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Cyber Security start-up Red Piranha Limited (Red Piranha), continues to expand appointing former CISCO Canada CEO, Terry Walsh as new Chief Operating Officer.

Red Piranha is an Australian owned and operated manufacturer of leading-edge security products for small to medium businesses through to large multinationals. Red Piranha’s flagship product, Crystal Eye®, is a powerful UTM solution enabling Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) as a service.

The recent appointment comes as a result of Red Piranha’s vast expansion and increasing interest and demand for its Unified Threat Management (UTM) platform, Crystal Eye.

In addition to his time with Cisco Canada, Terry also spent 5 years as Managing Director of the companies Australian and New Zealand operation.

Terry brings to Red Piranha over 30 years' experience in the Technology and IT fields in Australia, Asia and North America.

During his time with Cisco Canada Walsh more than tripled the Canadian branches revenue seeing it become one of Cisco’s Top 5 performing countries worldwide.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Terry join our Executive Team,” said Adam Bennett. Red Piranha Chief Executive Officer. “His knowledge is invaluable, and his experiences in consulting, product development and expansion will only further enhance Red Piranha’s position in the technology space”

Working alongside the existing Management Team, Terry will focus on further developing the Sales and Marketing teams. Identifying additional opportunities to accelerate growth for Red Piranha’s crown jewel, Crystal Eye across other markets worldwide.

“To become part of an Australian company that is addressing such a critical issue as Cyber Security, making it available to Small and Medium Businesses in Australia and Globally, is very exciting” said Terry. “I am looking forward to working with our Partners and Customers around the globe”.



