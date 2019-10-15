Government, National and Cybersecurity Experts Support Military Veterans and their Families

Learn more at www.dbllawyers.com.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, government, national and cybersecurity experts and thought leaders came together at Engine Co. 12 in Washington, DC to support military veterans during Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s exclusive cocktail party benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)®.

The cocktail party was held on the first day of the 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition. The event featured speaker Sal Gonzalez, who was introduced by both Major General Charlie Fletcher and the CEO of Wounded Warrior Project, Mike Linnington. Sal Gonzalez, a machine gunner for the United States Marine Corps, has received both the Combat Action Ribbon and Purple Heart Award. As a speaker and spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Project®, during Sal’s remarks, he shared his excruciating journey to recovery and shared how the WWP played a crucial role in his recovery. The Marine Corps Veteran noted that he ultimately found healing through music, which eventually led to his performing on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. He ended his speech by singing his moving tribute, “Heroes”.

Among notable guests in attendance were Col. Gary Corn, JAGC, USA, Staff Judge Advocate for Commander, CYBERCOM; Robert Eatinger, National Security Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and former Acting General Counsel for the CIA; Robert Cardillo, former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; Andrew Knaggs, candidate, United States House of Representatives (VA-7); and John Whitbeck, candidate, Chairman, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. In an evening filled with humor, emotion, and patriotism, guests were given the opportunity to experience the world through the eyes of a survivor and see how Veteran-focused organizations are making a world of difference.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – a Veteran-owned law firm with a heart for military service members – not only hosted the cocktail party to benefit and promote the Wounded Warrior Project, but the firm also pledged to make a donation to the organization for every guest in attendance.

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, their areas of expertise, and their philanthropic efforts, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennet & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services, but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent.

