The 100 Most Innovative Franchises Announced by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey of Over 25,000 Franchise Owners Reveals the Top-Rated Franchise Companies for Innovation and Creativity

There are clearly brands that prioritize and value innovation... For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment.” — Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Most Innovative Franchises for 2019.Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.To identify the companies on the list of the Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 25,000 franchise owners representing over 250 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brands’ innovation and creativity as well as their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.The data revealed that 86% of franchisees surveyed say they enjoy being part of their franchise system and 88% say they enjoy operating their business.“There are clearly brands that prioritize and value innovation, and are constantly looking for ways to improve. For prospective franchisees, understanding which brands are the most innovative can help you make a confident and smart investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Each of the 100 companies on this list have developed and executed products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Most Innovative Franchises.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.