14 Senior Care Companies Rated Top Franchises by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey of Franchise Owners Reveals the Top Senior Care Companies Based Exclusively on Owner Satisfaction

With the demand for senior care services increasing, owning a senior care franchise can be both lucrative and rewarding – as long as you choose the right brand.” — Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Top Senior Care Franchises for 2019.Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.To identify the companies on the list of Top Senior Care Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 1,630 senior care franchise owners regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.Nearly 90% of the senior care franchisees surveyed reported that they enjoy operating their business, as well as being part of their franchise organization. When asked about the long-term growth opportunity for their business, over 75% of survey respondents said that it is strong or very strong. Eight out of 10 franchisees said that they would do it all over again.“Franchisee satisfaction in the senior care industry is very strong. In fact, the senior care sector has one of the highest satisfaction ratings in all of franchising,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “With the demand for senior care services increasing, owning a senior care franchise can be both lucrative and rewarding – as long as you choose the right brand. All of the brands on our list are performing well and have high satisfaction ratings from the franchisees who own them.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Top Senior Care Franchises.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



