Inmarsat and SynQor Sign up to Sponsor Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

Mobile Deployable Communications Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Newly confirmed, Inmarsat and SynQor, join Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Glenair as sponsors for the Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

WARSAW, POLAND, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is delighted to announce that Inmarsat and SynQor will be sponsoring the 13th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference to be held in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th – 31st January. This event will bring together a wide range of industry experts to explore the latest challenges and innovations in the field of mobile deployable communications.An early bird discount of £200 is available for those who register by October 31st. Visit www.mobiledeployable.com/EINpr4 to secure your place.Inmarsat and SynQor will sponsor and present at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020. The companies are world leaders in global, mobile satellite communications and power conversion solutions.Inmarsat owns and operates the world’s best global portfolio of satellite networks. Their networks are specifically designed to enhance customer mobility. A multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band enables Inmarsat to provide diverse communication solutions unparalleled by competitors.SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions in military, industrial, transportation, telecom/datacom, and medical fields. Performance, quality and reliability requirements are at the forefront of SynQor’s innovative, industry leading product designs.Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 is composed of panel discussions and focused presentations, led by military and industry experts. This interactive conference is designed around the belief that there are “no attendees only participants”. Participants will gain insight into the evolving field of tactical communication capabilities and key topics, such as, the new technological developments, optimization of battlefield command and future equipment requirements.View the complete speaker line up and learn more about the event at www.mobiledeployable.com/EINpr4 -- END –Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceWarsaw, Poland30-31 January 2020Sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology (BDATech), Glenair, Inmarsat and SynQor.For Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



