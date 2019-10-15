Real-Life “Pursuit of Happiness”: Chris Jackson Joins SurePath Wealth as Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner

Chris Jackson is joining SurePath Wealth as Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner

In a Hollywood-worthy “rags to riches” story, Chris Jackson joins SurePath Wealth as a Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurePath Wealth is proud to announce that Chris Jackson is joining the firm as Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner.

Chris Jackson’s story could make for a Hollywood movie script. Orphaned at an early age, Jackson credits his early involvement in youth theater with giving him a purpose and an outlet during his foster care years. After graduating from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in Theater, Jackson was hit hard by the Great Recession. At one point, he was living out of his car and working at temp agencies while doing improv and stand-up comedy at night to make ends meet.

His big break came, unexpectedly, as a job opening at a local financial services firm. With no finance or business background, Jackson seized the opportunity and got to work. He maxed out his credit cards buying books about personal finance — and earned his MBA, CFP, and EA designations while working full-time. Five years after starting at Churchill Management Group as an associate, Jackson was promoted to Associate VP of Financial Planning.

Driven to positively impact more families, Jackson served in client-facing roles at Mercer for two years before venturing out on his own.

“So many people have helped me during my growing up years, whether through foster care or youth programs. I wanted to pay it back by being of service to my clients — but I couldn’t do it in a captive environment,” shared Jackson.

That was the genesis of Lionshare Partners, an RIA firm that Jackson launched in 2017.

The goal of Lionshare Partners was to teach men and women the art of managing their money and to eliminate financial information asymmetry through education and a holistic, bottom-up approach to financial planning. With a compelling vision, Jackson built a loyal audience. He also gained national visibility through features in Business Insider, The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and more.

However, the business of running a successful advisory practice was consuming the time that Jackson wanted to spend in front of his clients. In Jackson’s own words, “My whole life, all I ever wanted was freedom. With SurePath, I finally have the freedom to serve my clients in a way that can help eliminate their financial anxiety — and take back their future.”

With his new role as a Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner at SurePath Wealth, Jackson is taking his vision of client-first service to the next level.

“SurePath has moved past technology to build a fully integrated workflow and operating system that makes the advisor's life really easy,” Jackson concluded. “Plus, I get to keep ownership of my book of business and boost my growth.”

Patrick Brewer, the Founder and a Partner at SurePath Wealth, shared the excitement. “SurePath Wealth is the perfect platform for independent-minded and client-centric advisors like Chris Jackson,” said Brewer. “Like all our Partners, Chris gets to have his own voice and build his audience — while being supported by dedicated back office staff, practice management specialists, and an experienced marketing team.”

SurePath Wealth operates from company headquarters in Austin, TX. With the tagline of “Cubicle-Free Financial Advice,” the firm is on a mission to eliminate financial anxiety from the world. SurePath Wealth empowers independent-minded financial advisors to serve their clients better and grow faster by plugging into a modern platform that delivers technology, operations, compliance, and cutting-edge marketing support. Visit SurePath Wealth at www.SurePathWealth.com.



