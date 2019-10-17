New York City Educational Summit to Feature Students Engaged in Esports Tournament

Twitch to Stream Student Esports Tournament in NYC Nov. 8

Twitch to Host Esports Tournament at New York City Educational Summit Nov. 8

Students can leverage Twitch to learn skills that translate to real jobs, and we’re happy to see the K-12 and Collegiate space continue to grow.” — Mark “Garvey” Candella, Director of Twitch Student

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The StreamGeeks Summit in New York City Nov. 8 will give several promising students the opportunity to show off their gaming skills and also learn how to live stream an esports tournament. Accompanying the rapid popularity of live streaming, esports has gained momentum across the country with educational programs and events focused on this popular genre of competition that combines sports, technology and gaming. Live streaming platforms, such as Amazon-owned Twitch, have catapulted the widespread recognition of esports competitions.The StreamGeeks Summit, hosted at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8, will be the first east coast conference dedicated to educating amateurs and professionals who want to broaden their industry knowledge of video production and live streaming.“Students can leverage Twitch to learn skills that translate to real jobs, and we’re happy to see the K-12 and Collegiate space continue to grow,” says Mark “Garvey” Candella, Director of Twitch Student.Recognizing esports as an important educational initiative that prepares high school students for future careers in tech, the StreamGeeks have partnered with the Center for Educational Innovation and HighSchool.gg to bring New York city-area high school students to the Summit to compete in a Rocket League tournament. Rocket League is an exciting video game that combines RC cars and soccer, and has been a popular eSport since 2015. The tournament will be live streamed to Twitch during the Summit’s esports panel. This student-led broadcast will feature students in roles as producers, camera operators, and play-by-play announcers.The Center for Educational Innovation (CEI) is a non-profit organization that is a recognized leader in advancing meaningful reforms in public education. Their successful NBA2K Academy currently combines gaming and education as an after school enrichment program for underserved communities. Their initiatives serve to develop students’ characters, life skills and emotional learning.HighSchool.GG provides a comprehensive curriculum for schools. They sanction local, regional, and state championships where students not only compete in esports, but in entrepreneurship, sports writing, broadcasting, videography, networking, web design, PC building, graphics, event production, digital literacy, mobile app creation, IT security, marketing, streaming, business, and finance. HighSchool.GG helps students find different career pathways in the rapidly growing esports and gaming arenas, works with students on character development and life skills that include social-emotional learning, and works with educators and administrators to fund their school’s esports and streaming programs. To learn more about the StreamGeeks Summit , go to https://www.streamgeeks.us/summit/ Schools interested in being part of the StreamGeeks Summit can request an educational pass here: https://www.streamgeeks.us/summit/educational-tickets/

The 2019 StreamGeeks Summit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.