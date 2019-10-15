Art market boom in Paris

Gallerist Heinz Playner artist Dieneke Tiekstra artist Bo Song

PARIS, FRANCE, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French art market has been one of the most important art markets worldwide for ages.Artists like Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Marc Chagall, Modigliani had their studios in Paris and created their works in the fascination of Paris.The French art market, especially in Paris, attracts international art collectors. The biggest art fair in France, "Fiac", takes place in October. During this time, other art fairs in Paris attract art collectors and art lovers magically. The PAKS Gallery from Austria presents selected artists from many countries in the Carrousel du Louvre.„Contemporary art is one of the strongest internal expressions and also serves as a barometer of mood in a modern society. In times of social change, political differences of opinion and digitization, the importance of artistic freedom of expression as well as the artistic perspective of society with all its characteristics is increasing.Therefore, it was important for me to show a wide range of art from many countries in this exhibition“ - says director of PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner. For the exhibition at the contemporary art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre, he has selected from among thousands of artists around the world 48 artists and will be showing their art from 18 to 20 October at the Louvre in Paris.One of the highlights are the artworks of the well-known pop art artist Tanja Playner. She has shown her art in Paris many times. This year she presents her project "Bla, Blah, Blah glasses". In this project, Tanja Playner interprets that one likes to think of the influence of politics as well as the media landscape behind the protective cap or how she made it - behind the colorful glasses that "we hear too much blah, blah, blah, and so much too negative, which is sometimes pushed up by the media to make headlines "- says the Pop Art artist. To the artwork was also created in the limited edition as well as an edition "Blah, Blah, Blah game" in which the artist played with the parts of the artwork.Great attention is drawn to works of art by South Korean artist Bo Song. Her artworks were selected for the exhibition in Paris. She connects her circular paintings with the philosophy of Buddhism.The artworks of the Israeli artist Michal Avrech are also exhibited in Paris by the PAKS Gallery. Her abstract dynamic landscapes fascinate with the expressive colors.Also photography such as the work of the Thai artist Yanika Anukulpun will be on view from 18 to 20 October in Carrousel du Louvre Paris. Her photographs are based on the snapshot of life. Most of the photographs are black and white in high contrast. With that she wants to enhance the effect of the motif.Among the selected artists of the exhibition is the artist Vera Kober from Belgium. The artist likes to paint still lifes in a discreet, contrasting color palette.Also art by Ette (Taylor Hengesbach) from the USA can be seen in Paris. Her expressive works of art seem like a scream from the soul and draw attention to it.Among other things, graphic works by the French artist Antoine Aizier are shown. Her artworks are the inspiration of her dreams, which she creates in a mixture of Impressionism, Symbolism and Pietism.The works of Elena Dobrovolskaya from the USA are classical, emotional and aesthetic. In the work of art "Desire", which will be on display in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris, she combines abstract ingressive strokes with the beauty of the body in a snapshot. With the snapshot of the body as well as with the emotions works also the artist Charles B. Strahan from the United States. His highly stylized works of art impressed curator Heinz Playner. The artist Dieneke Tiekstra from the Netherlands also deals with the body. From small puzzles she creates great sculptures. Emotions and fascinating expressions are an important topic in art. Strong contrasts and thus intensified emotions are shown in her artwork by artist Stivi from Belgium.Symbolic works of art can also be seen at the art fair in the Louvre, such as the artwork "The Phantom of Notre Dame" by Victoria Ascanio. The artist, who lives in the United Kingdom, dealt heavily with the fire of Notra-Dame and created a series of works of art. One of them will be on display in Paris.Abstract art will also be on display in the Carrousel du Louvre. Gallery owner Heinz Playner has selected the artwork "Image Nero" by the artist Mona Askaer from Denmark. Abstract subtle circles on a black background seem like a simple fascination.Colorful abstract art will also be on display in the Carrousel du Louvre, such as the artwork "Flow" by Aneta Kvedaraviciene from Lithuania. For the artist, inner freedom is important, which she translates onto canvas and uses it to create experimental expressive works of art.The exhibition will be shown at booth D1 / PAKS Gallery at the contemporary art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris from 18 to 20 October 2019.



