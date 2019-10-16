SEEBURGER recognized in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEEBURGER AG, a global leader in business integration, announced today SEEBURGER’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2019 for Full Life Cycle API Management * following an evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision. In the report, Gartner analyzed the company’s API Management offering, a part of SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS).More than half of SEEBURGER´s fast growing API management revenue comes from outside the company’s home country of Germany, and pursuit of international growth forms the basis of its strategy. SEEBURGER believes it has been recognized by Gartner due to its global success.SEEBURGER’s Innovation:With approximately 10,000 customers, operating worldwide, SEEBURGER provides API Management as part of a comprehensive hybrid business integration platform. SEEBURGER BIS is a business integration platform that takes a blended approach to integration on-premises, in hybrid setups or in the cloud/as an iPaaS; it supports B2B/EDI, MFT, e-Invoicing, IoT, API and Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) use cases, relevant HIP capabilities and pre-packaged industry solutions (Open Banking etc.). BIS has been built from scratch over the years, and is engineered by SEEBURGER in its headquarters in Germany.“We are honored and pleased to be recognized by Gartner for Full Life Cycle API Management. To us, this recognition is a major milestone as part of the ongoing SEEBURGER business strategy and innovation of the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite,” said Matthias Feßenbecker, CTO, SEEBURGER AG.To learn more about SEEBURGER BIS and its Full Life Cycle API Management Solutions, a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management can be downloaded here *Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management”, authored by Paolo Malinverno, Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima, published 9 Oct. 2019Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About SEEBURGER:SEEBURGER AG is a global provider of business integration solutions, including B2B/EDI, MFT, EAI, API Management and Hybrid Integration Platform capabilities, that streamline business processes, enable digital transformation and business initiatives, reduce operational costs, facilitate governance and compliance, and provide end-to-end visibility to the farthest edges of the supply chain to maximize ERP effectiveness and drive new efficiencies. Customers can choose between a Cloud Service, an on premise installation or a hybrid business integration solution. With more than 30 years in the industry, SEEBURGER today is ranked among the top business integration providers by industry analysts and serves thousands of customers in more than 50 countries and 15 industries. Since its foundation in 1986, Bretten has been the company's headquarters. SEEBURGER maintains 11 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America.For more information, visit www.seeburger.com



