Pianist Tingyuan Luo coordinates and will be performing at ‘YPLN' Recital Series, promoting music and cultural exchange

SUNNYVALE, CA, U.S., October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pianist Tingyuan Luo promotes music and cultural exchange--coordinating and performing at ‘Young Professional on Stage’ Recital SeriesFor Immediate Release Tingyuan LuoOctober 13th, 2019 Fremont, CA94538Email: LTing.arts@gmail.com‘Young Professional on Stage’--Recital Series, organized by CAPMT(California Association of Professional Music Teachers) will be having a classical music recital in Norcal Music and Arts Center in Sunnyvale. The recital program will be performed by talented music teachers and fabulous musicians, including Libertango by Piazzolla for piano and cello, Beethoven 'Spring' Violin Sonata, Schumann Piano Quartet Op.47, featuring steinway artists Ann Wu and Yu-Chi Tai playing Piano Duet from Camille Saint-Saëns and award winning pianist Tingyuan Luo playing Chinese contemporary composition, ‘Pi Huang’, inspired by Chinese traditional heritage-Peking Opera.“Last year I performed Une barque sur l'ocean by Maurice Ravel in the YPLN Recital in the CAPMT National Conference in LA. It achieved a tremendous success and bringing hundreds of attendees. This year I coordinated the recital series in South Bay, hope to have like-minded musicians to participate and network with each other.” said by recital coordinator Tingyuan Luo. Tingyuan Luo graduated from Master of Music on piano performance at USC, studied with piano master Daniel Pollack.Tingyuan as a pianist and curator, dedicates to expand Bay Area musician circle, promote classical music, new music and chinese music, and hold lecture and concert series around the states. Tingyuan hosted a lecture recital series in the states and China in 2017, discussing about the nuance between Chinese traditional arts conception and the piano suit ‘Miroirs’, from the French composer Maurice Ravel. In August 2019, Tingyuan won the first prize in Chinese Music Award of United States International Music Competition by playing Pi Huan, which was highly acclaimed by judges and competition committee in the winner’s concert hosted in the Recital Hall of Santa Clara University.The recital will be performing around an hour and this event gives musicians and music teachers the opportunity to perform, network, and knowing more about the non-profit organization CAPMT/MTNA.Young Professional Leadership Network (YPLN) is a new California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT) initiative. CAPMT is a non-profit music teacher organization that is the CA state affiliate of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA). The mission of the Young Professional Leadership Network is to better connect musicians and increase career development opportunities for young professionals across California.Date: October 20th(Sunday), 2019Time: 7:30 PMVenue: Recital Hall, Norcal Music and Arts Center761 E El Camino RealSunnyvale, CA 94087Free admission to public.Pre-reception with light refreshments provided at 7 pm.Questions? Please reach out to: LTing.arts@gmail.com



