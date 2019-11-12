Pianist Tingyuan Luo Advocates Cultural Exchanges on Classical and Chinese New Music

A Review for ‘Young Professionals on Stage’ Recital Series

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, U.S., November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The ‘Young Professionals on Stage’ recital series, held in the Norcal Music and Arts Center in Sunnyvale on October 20th at 7:30 PM, presented by the California Professional Music Teachers Association and co-organized by renowned pianist Tingyuan Luo, came to a successful conclusion. The event was open to the public and attracted nearly a hundred audiences.‘‘It was amazing to present Chinese new music on the stage. The piece I performed called Pi Huang, inspired by Chinese ‘traditional classics--Peking opera. It was so culturally enriched and I felt so intimate of performing it. Listeners were fascinated by the structure and the composition components of the piece. It sounded extremely haunting in the slow passage and brilliant when it came to the end of the piece.’’ said by Tingyuan, the co-organizer of the event, not only committed a lot of time and ideas on planning the event, but also served as an essential support as the piano collaborator for the concert. By playing this piece, Tingyuan had won the first place in the United States International Music Competition this August, offering the judges and the committee a fresh musical approach to the essence of the Chinese compositions. The virtuoso passages, expressive folky style and lyrical phrasings were very impressive and the performance was highly acclaimed by the audience and the attended musicians.The piano duet ‘The Carnival of the Animal’ from the composer Camille Saint-Saëns was played by the fabulous steinway artist Yu-Chi Tai with the pianist Ann Wu. It included the ‘Swan Lake’, which was extremely beautiful and fascinating. The program of the concert covered a varied range of repertoires from the classical period to the modern period, from piano music to chamber music. The recital invited special guest Cheng Ding, a well known piano educator as well as the artist director of CMTANC(The Chinese Music Teachers Association of Northern California）attended the recital. He highly appraised the recital organizing, saying it was thoughtfully organized and very engaging with the local music communities and public.After the concert, the audience expressed their excitement and joyfulness from the recital . Many people asked about the schedules and plans of the future concerts, hoping to see other similar music performances in the very near future. Overall, the concert greatly enriched the cultural lives, rendered the artistic environment of the Bay Area, and strengthened the positive growth of classical music. This concert gave young performers the opportunity to show their talents, and also let the public closely appreciate the performing art on the stage.Tingyuan indicated that she will be continuing to promote music events in the Bay Area. She expected to expand the impact of the performing art from classical music to new music with fellow musicians together, and consisting to present the exquisite art shows in the Bay Area.Press Release: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/4YZiZcJiEG Artist Website: https://LTingArts.com/ Pi Huang Video: https://youtu.be/0mo9csZNQyw Recital Pics: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/vlowKH7Uvt



