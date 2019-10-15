R4G Launches 1 for 1 Supermarket Shopping Reward to Help Fund Fun Kids Cause

Enjoy Shopping for Good at Your Favorite Supermarket We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Refer Your Tech Friends to R4G and Earn Fun Food Rewards

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Kids Cause by rewarding referrals with $1,000 Gift Cards to L.A.'s Best Supermarkets; and $1,000 donations to nonprofits.

Join us to help kids and enjoy fun Fill My Fridge rewards.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund ' Teach Kids Values ;' and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy fun food reward " Fill My Fridge ."According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help kids and enjoy $1,000 gift cards to L.A.'s Best Supermarkets ; Bristol Farms, Co-Op Santa Monica, Erewhon, Gelson's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods...and Western Kosher too."How to Earn Fill My Fridge RewardsMust live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.3. And a $1,000 donation to a local nonprofit, or school (teaching kids positive values).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're Rewarding Good Food because it's Fun for Good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund social value to Teach Kids Peace of Mind (thru meditation) and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund nonprofits and schools (including Sunday School) that teach kids positive life values to learn more visit www.TeachKidsValues.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards...Body, Mind, and Soul to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



