Sikka Software again wins Best in Health APIs from API World Awards, recognized for developer friendly platform

The award was given to Sikka's One API, which connects developers to retail healthcare professionals.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikka Software, the leading platform and marketplace for retail healthcare, was awarded Best in Health APIs from the 2019 API World Awards. This is the second time Sikka Software has won this recognition for the company’s work in the booming health API industry.Sikka, with its One API, is enabling retail healthcare providers to accelerate their digital transformation and adopt new and innovative solutions that enable them to better manage their practices. Sikka’s secure platform cloud connects to over 90% of practice management systems and provides a single access point where partners can build their apps. There are now over 50 unique apps powered by Sikka’s One API including apps that help practitioners increase productivity, patient retention, profitability and more.Sikka’s One API platform is developer friendly with a free startup option and has licensing levels extending to large enterprise. Features include chatbots, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities. Several Fortune 500 and rapidly growing startups have built apps on Sikka’s One API.Vijay Sikka, CEO of Sikka Software“The retail healthcare industry has over 2.1 million providers worldwide. These professionals are traditionally underserved by modern applications because of challenges connecting APIs to the numerous practice management systems on the market. Sikka’s One API provides unprecedented access and insight into this industry with the ultimate goal of helping providers optimize and run their business better through easy to use 21st century apps. We want to thank API World for recognizing this industry and our powerful API solution.”Sikka Software received this award at the API World 2019 Conference and Expo in San Jose. Find out more about Sikka’s One API and how to get started here: https://www.sikkasoft.com/build-your-apps/ About Sikka SoftwareSikka Software Corporation is revolutionizing the retail healthcare industry via its platform cloud, analytical tools, apps and big data leadership. The retail industry includes over 2.1 million providers worldwide and over 600,000 in the United States. The Sikka Platform Cloud allows seamless compatibility with over 90% of the dental, veterinary, vision care and hearing care markets in the United States. Sikka Software Corporation has over 35,000 installations and over 120 million patients on our platform and is experiencing strong growth and market presence in the retail healthcare big data space. For more information, please visit https://sikkasoft.com



