TraceGains Praises UNPA and Other Trade Groups for Pressing Congress on CBDs

We’re pleased to see advocacy groups, like our partner UNPA, step up and urge Congress to take action to clear the way for hemp-derived CBD to be used as an ingredient in food and dietary supplements” — TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and new product development software for the CPG industry, agrees with the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) and other major trade associations that Congress needs to pass legislation clarifying hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) is a lawful dietary ingredient.

UNPA, in conjunction with the American Herbal Products Association, Council for Responsible Nutrition, and Consumer Healthcare Products Association, drafted an Oct. 8 letter to Congress urging timely action on legislation that would clarify the legal status of CBD. The groups also expressed fears that a lack of federal oversight could endanger public health and continue to foster an environment of uncertainty, which could inhibit investment and innovation in the burgeoning CBD marketplace.

In the letter, the groups asked lawmakers to provide funding for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish regulatory clarity and protect consumers from unsafe CBD products.

FDA has asserted CBD cannot be used as an ingredient in food or dietary supplements under federal law because the agency has already approved the first CBD pharmaceutical drug, Epidiolex, that’s used to treat certain types of seizures. In the agency’s review of potential rulemaking steps that would authorize CBD to be added to food and dietary supplements, agency officials have said the process would take several years.

“We’re pleased to see advocacy groups, like our partner UNPA, step up and urge Congress to take action to clear the way for hemp-derived CBD to be used as an ingredient in food and dietary supplements,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “At TraceGains, we’re already working with hemp companies to establish industry best practices around supply chain transparency. We need Congress to remove the regulatory cloud that exists so these responsible, ‘white hat’ companies can commercially thrive, while also giving regulators the tools they need to crack down on the bad actors.”

TraceGains has a long history of protecting consumers, manufacturers, and distributors by ensuring the highest level of transparency in safety and compliance. Earlier this year, TraceGains partnered with Australia-based Ecofibre, a global leader in hemp technologies, to drive standards and compliance in the hemp industry. Since then, TraceGains has launched projects with other hemp companies such as the Denver-based Mile High Labs and Portland, Oregon, based Healthy Roots Hemp Products.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources. To learn more about TraceGains solutions, visit www.tracegains.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.