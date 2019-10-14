Gen Z women embrace new devices but struggle with “tech fatigue” – GfK Consumer Life

GfK’s Burnett will share new Gen Z insights at Marketing 2 Moms event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first generation born and raised in a smartphone-powered world, Gen Z (born 1998 or later) seems destined to have profound connections with and feelings about technology. New insights from GfK Consumer Life suggest that these effects are even more pronounced among Gen Z women, who love new gadgets but question their impact on quality of life.GfK’s Jola Burnett (VP, Consumer Life) will share insights on Gen Z women and moms at the Marketing 2 Moms (M2Moms) conference this week in New York City. Her presentation, “Gen Z and Tomorrow’s AI-Powered Mom,” will take place on October 16th.In just-released GfK Consumer Life research, over half (56%) of Gen Z women say they prefer products that offer the latest in technology – 8 percentage points higher than all US women, and 5 points above Millennial women.But the study also shows that Gen Z females may be more susceptible to – and concerned about – the downsides of digital devices and services. Overall, just one-third (34%) of Gen Z women report optimism about the effects of technology on society – 15 points below the total US average for women, and 16 points under Millennial women.Almost two-thirds (61%) of Gen Z women say they have difficulty taking breaks from technology; that score is dramatically higher (20 points) than all US women, and 12 points above Millennial women.At the same time, Gen Z women are less likely than their Millennial counterparts (66% versus 71%) to want to be “always reachable” – a potential sign of tech fatigue.Security and privacy are also key themes when it comes to Gen Z women and technology. Almost four in ten (39%) say that they are “always concerned about [their] safety and security,” and almost one in five (19%) are worried about their personal information “getting into the wrong hands.”“Women and moms of Gen Z depend on apps to juggle their many roles in life – but they also know the downsides of tech too well,” said Burnett. “Marketers focusing on new moms of tomorrow need to approach digital devices and services with care, to be sure their brands are viewed as solution providers – not problem creators. Respecting women’s busy-ness and need for privacy is essential, and bringing simplicity and clarity to everyday problems could make any brand a standout in Gen Z’s eyes.”GfK Consumer Life is the longest-running and most comprehensive study of changing values and lifestyles around the world. The 25+-country database and related perspectives provide a rich understanding of key markets and categories – both today and tomorrow.Consumer Life defines and anticipates new consumer opportunities and emerging needs, revealing* what are the big consumer trends and market disruptors today, and how this is likely to change in the future* how peoples' values and lifestyles are evolving – and why this may impact major product categories* how the generations and other cohorts are different or the same – and what companies can do to meet their needsAbout GfKGfK connects data and science. Innovative research solutions provide answers for key business questions around consumers, markets, brands and media – now and in the future. As a research and analytics partner, GfK promises its clients all over the world “Growth from Knowledge.”For more information, please visit www.gfk.com/en-us or follow GfK on Twitter: www.twitter.com/GfK



