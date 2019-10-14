ATMOSPHERE IS THE ATTRACTIVE RESTAURANT IN THE HEART OF MAR VISTA

Atmosphere Mar Vista has been awarded Green Business by the city of Los Angeles.

Atmosphere Mar Vista is the foodies' destination, playable on the first date, long days, and social gatherings and is available for private events, too.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the cozy bohemian-styled patio on Venice Boulevard, in Mar Vista, foodies enter Atmosphere. Tropez Aubour refreshed the existing space one year ago and keeps improving this special place in the heart of Mar Vista, to make it an old-world charm environment with a Californian Menu that includes dinner treats through its expanded food and beverages offerings. The restaurant offers comfort dishes.La Colombe coffee took over Lavazza coffee starting August and lots of great beverages including homemade lemonade and a fresh juice OJ or Better Booch Kombucha, are available on the menu all-day-long. Atmosphere Mar Vista patio opens its outdoor patio for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The open sky room is the true centerpiece of the restaurant and the best place to enjoy your time reading, working, chatting with good friends or having a date over a long meal.“Classic or modern, there is only one cuisine… the good.” Chef Paul BocuseWith his trendy boho-chic decoration, his welcoming staff and hearty meals, the place has the perfect “atmosphere” to make you feel at ease. Right in the open kitchen, you will find chefs cooking a savory selection of home-style family dishes from all around the world, inspired by the upcoming seasons. The menu reflects the owner’s passion and pride: transforming the best ingredients from local farms into comfort food with a sophisticated & bar touch brought by the Chef. Atmosphere is also a great spot for families with a numerous choice of meals that even little ones will love. Usually, one can quickly spot the eatery and commute without hassles because of the strategic location.Under the cover of soft lighting and rustic wooden elements, guests are invited to linger at the bar, converse at communal tables, or sit comfortably in furnished nooks and private corners while discovering the emerging trends menu or enjoying old favorites ones.This restaurant offers takeout and deliveries (via platforms) for your busy schedules.Weekly Specials:Weekly live painting at Atmosphere, Every Wednesday night, guests can enjoy a live painting experience by renowned artist Norton Wisdom who performs to live music by chart-topping multi-instrumentalist Ireesh Lal. Grab your friends (or meet new ones) while you sip a glass of wine, indulge in delectable bites and enjoy the show!Juliana Ricardi live performance bi-monthly event. She is an up-and-coming singer & artist who has a weekly residency at Atmosphere. "Juliana's original blues & soul infused songwriter is influenced by artists of the 60-70s, including Bonnie Raitt and Van Morisson; and sets include renditions of classics by CCWR, the Stones, Tom Petty, and the doors".Atmosphere is located at 12034 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90066 |Hours Mon-Wed: 8:00am-9:00pm | Thurs-Sat: 8:00am-10:00pm | Sun: 8:00am- 8:00pmReservations are available at OpenTable.com or by calling (310) 437-0144.Atmosphere’s ambiance serves as the perfect rental location for private parties and special celebrations prior to and during regular hours of operation.View menus and gallery at www.atmospheremarvista.com Facebook @Atmosphere Mar Vista | Twitter @atmosphereMVInstagram @atmospheremarvista | YouTube: https://goo.gl/UKZxEg Restaurant represented by Public RelationsSpLAshPR Agency | 1450 2nd Street, Suite 185 | Santa Monica, CA 90401Office: (310) 526-0805 | www.splashpragency.com



