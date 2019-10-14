Jake Avila’s "Cave Diver" wins Adventure Writers Competition’s 2019 Clive Cussler Grandmaster award.

2019 AWC winner Jake Avila and Dirk Cussler 2019 AWC Grandmaster winner and finalists (L to R) Jake Avila, A.W. Baldwin, Landon Beach

Dirk Cussler chose the 2019 winner. Jeff Edwards awarded Landon Beach's "The Sail" and A.W. Baldwin's "Raptor Canyon" as co-finalists.

Winning the AWC competition “validated my decision to pursue full-time writing. I stopped my teaching career, and I felt like I could do it. It’s a wonderful validation.” — AWC Grandmaster winner Jake Avilla

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dirk Cussler , best-selling author and Adventure Writers Competition finalist judge announced Jake Avila, author of the action-thriller novel "Cave Diver" as the winner of the 2019 Clive Cussler Grandmaster Award at the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society convention. During his acceptance speech, Jake said he was “surprised and delighted, a wonderful feeling”. He also recognized his co-finalists Landon Beach (The Sail) and A.W. Baldwin (Raptor Canyon), now his friends, and mentioned how honored he was to be in such company. All books are available on Amazon.“It is no small feat to write an adventure novel that grabs a reader’s interest and keeps them turning the pages until the end,” said Dirk Cussler to a crowded room the final night of the convention. “All three of you were able to do that. Fantastic reads.”Traveling all the way from Australia to the award ceremony with his father Ian, Jake said that winning the AWC competition “validated my decision to pursue full-time writing. I stopped my teaching career, and I felt like I could do it. It’s a wonderful validation. When you are an independent author it’s so hard top cut through, so hard to be noticed. To have an esteemed group of judges examine my work and really enjoy it…it’s fantastic.”The Adventure Writers Competition is now in its ninth year and is specifically for novels in the action/adventure/thriller genre. “Each year we receive entries from all over the world, based on so many different subjects, it makes judges dizzy with excitement,” said Peter Greene, the Adventure Writers Competition Director. “This is a hard contest to win, and without the great support of the Clive Cussler Collector’s Society, Braveship Books and AJM Books, we just couldn’t make it happen. We exist to help writers get their work noticed. That’s it. And these three gentlemen deserve to be noticed!”The 2020 Adventure Writers Competition will be open for submissions beginning January 1, 2020 and continue through April 30, 2020. www.adventurewriterscompetition.com



