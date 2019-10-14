Visual Artist Alice Asmar to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Describing the art of Alice Asmar, Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda wrote, “Your work is so much beauty, like painted with my old and best dreams.”

Alice Asmar has been recognized internationally for her contributions to the field of visual art, writing and art education. Her works can be found in thousands of public and private collections throughout the United States, Asia and Europe, including the Smithsonian Institution.

“To me, painting is like breathing; it's a necessary part of my life,” says Asmar. “I'm always painting and drawing and observing in the way a visual artist does. I need to perform not only physically in that environment, but mentally and emotionally as well as creatively. When they ask me what my style is, the best way to describe it is creatively, I step out of the usual and I step into another way of thinking.”

Asmar’s passion, she says, is to “transform paint and words into spiritual qualities that can be shared by all races and nations in a universal language of the heart.” She is the author of Dance to the Great Spirit: An Artist’s Sacred Journey into American Indian Ceremony, the conclusion to her inspiring studies of the Southwestern Indians of New Mexico.

“I was invited by a friend to go and see the beautiful dances that our American Indians do in New Mexico in which they give praise and thanks to the Great Spirit for all of the beautiful blessings that they receive on planet earth,” says Asmar. “The American Indian feels that there is a Great Spirit who looks after all of us, including the animals. The American Indian only kills for food and clothing, and when he kills the animal, he asks for the forgiveness from the animal, he asks the Great Spirit to replenish that wonderful animal, and they do a dance in which they express that feeling.”

The book combines Asmar’s inspiration from nature with a deep respect for Southwestern Indian Culture. Over 150 of her paintings, diagrams, poetry and prose are included in the book. Its cover features an exciting rainbow dancer in a field of purple iris.

“I love the American Indian and his point of view about life, the respect of life,” says Asmar. “My book is honoring them for the great service of the thinking and the feeling that they contribute to our society.”

Asmar’s work is also on display at Franklin Mint, Portland Art Museum, Gene Autry Hotel in Palm Springs, Security Pacific International Bank of New York, The Public Art Museum of Gabrova, Bulgaria, Kaiser-Permanente, and the Dr. Nicholas Townell collection in Angus, Scotland.

“I want to know all eight billion people on the planet, but that’s impossible, so I hope to reach them through my paintings and through my books and to make a kind of an impact on someone else's thinking so they are capable of change to a better idea, a higher form of thinking,” says Asmar. “I ask God to inspire me so I can inspire others to love more on this planet, not less.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Alice Asmar in an interview with Jim Masters on October 16th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Alice Asmar, visit www.aliceasmarinternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.