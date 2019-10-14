Author Maureen Hughes to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PENFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood to Norman Mailer’s The Executioner’s Song people are naturally fascinated by true crime books based on actual real life criminals. No matter how horrifying and incomprehensible these murders are they command our attention and we are intrigued. Why did a person do it? We want every detail and find out why or how something so disturbing could occur. One particularly exceptionally writer has.

Maureen is the author of top notch true crime books The Countess and the Mob, Sins of the South, Satan at my Window and River of Shame.

“When I write my books I investigate the actual crimes I’m writing about so I am an active participant in these notorious criminal cases, says Maureen. “I conduct the most intensive research by going to police departments and FBI offices, requesting reports, and interviewing friends of the victims or perpetrators acquainted with the cases.”

Prior to becoming a true crime author, Maureen worked in law enforcement where she toiled in various cases and was also considered an expert witness in numerous trials. After her retirement, Maureen I went into private investigations where she quickly attracted the attention of the public eager to have her work on their cases.

“I have a tremendous amount of people waiting for me to work on their cases it’s absolutely disheartening and it can literally take its toll on me sometimes because it’s never a fairy tale ending,” says Maureen.

The Countess and the Mob reveaks the extraordinary life of a wealthy and illusive woman named Marajen Stevick Chinigo married to the ill-reputed Mafia Lord Johnny Rosselli who had a part in the President Kennedy assassination.

“Marajen actually contributed a lot of good in the world making numerous donations but she chose to also live on the dark side and this is a detailed true account of her fascinatingly complex life,” says Maureen.

In Sins of the South Maureen expertly solves a 56 year old cold about the killing of a posh nightclub owner named Lester Winchester. Originally ruled a suicide, the book reveals corruption and government cover up. In River of Shame Maureen exposes the crimes of Ted Crowly, the notorious Godfather of Quincy, Illinois who in the 1950’s ran prostitution rings and whom Maureen astutely believes is the actual killer of Marin Luther King Jr. In Satan at my Window Maureen writes a telling heartbreaking account on the first mass school shooting in history which took place in 1966 at the University of Texas.

“Through my many years of investigation I have examined many cases and the majority of people who commit these crimes have issues and they needed to be addressed,” says Maureen. “Whether they are genetic, biological, spiritual in nature people cannot blame it on dysfunctional home life when so many people who have been abused become upstanding citizens in society and not murderers.”

Maureen wholeheartedly believes parents need to take a more active role in their children’s lives and provide self-discipline in order to prevent future behavioral problems. She attributes her passive nature to her own solid nurturing upbringing. Ideally young people should not be exposed to habitually violent video game playing and watching brutal horror movies which has been linked to aggression in children and teens.

“Everyone should strive to be the best they can in everything they do in life,” says Maureen. “All of us should follow our dreams and when we focus on inner happiness we can contribute to a brighter more joyful world we should all be living in.”

