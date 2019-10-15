Resilience and the Internationally Mobile Family: Navigating Changes and Transitions

New co -authored book by Dr.Peggy Pelonis

ACS Athens announces new co-authored book by Dr. Peggy Pelonis, Resilience and the Internationally Mobile Family: Navigating Change and Transition.

ACS Athens is excited to announce the new book co-authored by Dr. Peggy Pelonis, ACS Athens Vice President, Resilience and the Internationally Mobile Family: Navigating Change and Transition.

A timely book addressing the stages of change that internationally mobile families experience. This publication is a valuable resource for teachers, administrators, and families who take the challenge of global citizenship. Dr. Peggy Pelonis and Dr. William G. Nicoll not only explain the process of change, but they offer practical assistance for successfully navigating such change. The authors provide concrete strategies for both parents and international educators to develop resilience in children and families, thereby aiding them in fully realizing the positive, life-changing, and life-enriching experience of international life.

This book, though written for families and individuals in global transition, is a point of reference for anyone experiencing change.

