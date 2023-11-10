ACS ATHENS SHINES BRIGHT: ALUMNI EXCELLENCE AT THE ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA 2023

Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree , Photini Pazartzis, Ph.D

The Gala was a celebration of ACS Athens’ 78-year legacy, recognizing alumni achievements and fostering future collaborations within the ACS community

It is a great honor to represent ACS Athens from the position of President and to see with great excitement the admirable contribution of our students. We are a school that Leads by Example” — Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens

ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the American Community Schools of Athens, the Alumni Achievement Awards Gala held at the Grand Ballroom of the Grande Bretagne Hotel on Saturday, November 4th, signified a momentous occasion in the school’s history. The event was a scintillating celebration of ACS Athens’ 78-year legacy, recognizing exceptional alumni achievements and fostering future collaborations within the ACS community.

The Gala was graced by the presence of the American Ambassador to Greece, Mr. George J. Tsunis, adding distinction to the occasion, as well as the ACS Athens Board of Trustees, educators, alumni, and honored guests. The event also featured an inspiring address by guest speaker Dr. Gregory Pattakos, Class of ‘95.

At the heart of the evening were the prestigious awards: the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Dr. Photini Pazartzis, Class of ‘77, in recognition of her outstanding contributions over the years, and the Young Leadership Award, posthumously awarded to Taymoore Balbaa, honoring his promising leadership even in his absence.

The evening was marked not only by commemoration but also by a strong sense of community and synergy. Educators, students, alumni, and friends came together to forge new connections and reinforce the enduring bonds that tie the ACS Athens community together.

“I feel a great sense of joy and pride to be among such esteemed guests and successful alumni of our school. It is a great honor to represent ACS Athens from the position of President and to see with great excitement the admirable contribution of our student volunteers. We are a school that Leads by Example”, said Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens.

Finally, the incredible student volunteers at ACS Athens embody the essence of conscious citizenship in action. Through their enthusiasm and energy, they exemplify the values of empathy, responsibility, and active engagement, inspiring us all to make a positive difference in the world.