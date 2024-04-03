ACS Athens Receives Triple Recognition at UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards

Recipients of the UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards, Lydia Pinirou, Dr.Peggy Pelonis, Chris Perakis

ACS Athens wins three recognitions at the prestigious UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards, for its dedication to inclusivity and diversity programs.

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a display of dedication to inclusivity and diversity, ACS Athens has secured a triple honor at the prestigious UNESCO IFIP Global Inclusion Awards. This accolade, bestowed upon the institution for its groundbreaking initiatives in three exceptional programs, underscores its role in fostering unity within its community and beyond.

Firstly, the Youth to Youth Educational and Social Integration Program, conceived by the late Stefanos Gialamas, continues to illuminate pathways for unaccompanied refugee minors. Julia Tokatlidou’s steadfast dedication has been pivotal in ensuring the program’s success. Special mention goes to Sofia Kouvelaki and the HOME Project Organization, whose collaborative efforts have been instrumental.

Next, the Optimal Learning Program (OLP), crafted by the visionary Chris Perakis with generous support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, stands as a beacon of inclusivity. Sarah Kaldelli and the entire OLP team have diligently championed the cause, embodying ACS Athens’ ethos of embracing diversity in education.

Lastly, the KOINONOS Homeless Project, founded by Lydia Pinirou, epitomizes the institution’s commitment to social responsibility. Lydia’s unwavering dedication, coupled with Evelyn Pittas' support of student-led endeavors, has ensured the project’s sustained impact under the stewardship of Konstantinos Chasiotis.

The recognition heralds a proud moment for ACS Athens, affirming its status as a catalyst for positive change. Together, the ACS Athens community is committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all, leaving an indelible mark on future generations.

