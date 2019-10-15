Devora Rogers Joins Market Research Firm Alter Agents as Chief Strategy Officer

Devora Rogers, Alter Agents

Experienced market research executive to lead strategic business growth and research and development.

I'm thrilled to join Rebecca (Brooks) and the Alter Agents team. It's been a decade long goal of mine to work for a female led research company.” — Devora Rogers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Agents , a market research consultancy focused on reimagining customer research in the age of promiscuous decision making, has added Devora Rogers to its team as Chief Strategy Officer. In her new position, Rogers will play a key role in business development and growth strategy for the firm, as well as providing leadership on research design, staff development and thought leadership. She comes to the firm with a depth of experience in consumer and shopper insights, as well as expertise in designing research methodologies and leading strategy teams in the U.S. and internationally.“I have had the pleasure of working with Devora over the years as a client partner and we’ve proven that, together, we can grow business and develop leading-edge research,” said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. “Bringing her on to our team is a long-time dream come true, and Devora’s energy and enthusiasm will be a perfect fit for our collaborative environment. We’re looking forward to her contributions.”Devora shares the excitement. She says, “I'm thrilled to join Rebecca and the Alter Agents team. It's been a decade long goal of mine to work for a female led research company. Rebecca has created a firm that puts 'ultimate agency' at the center of its culture which results in incredible outcomes for clients and staff members. I couldn't be more excited to finally be on the same side of the table as Rebecca."Rogers has experience in both B2C and B2B research, focusing on providing clients with intelligent insights and in-depth strategy. She was instrumental in pioneering new research adopted by Google as the basis of its groundbreaking ZMOT studies. She is a thought leader in the market research industry, speaking regularly at events, including a TedX on the Future of Shopping and Retail which has been viewed over 225,000 times. Rogers most recently served as vice president at Murphy Research, and has held positions with IPG, Inmar and Yahoo! over the course of her career. She holds a degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz, is a Fulbright Scholar, and is fluent in four languages: English, German, Spanish and French.Rogers will be based at Alter Agents headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.About Alter AgentsAlter Agents is a full-service market research consultancy reimagining research in the age of the promiscuous consumer. With a long history of brand strategy and communications experience, the company focuses on collaborating with brands to reveal consumer needs, priorities, and context. Alter Agents specializes in reframing the context for consumer research to yield powerful insights for its clients, including brand giants such as eBay, Google, Hyundai, Yahoo, Viking River Cruises, and many more. More at www.alteragents.com . @Alter_Agents###



