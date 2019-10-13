Media Services Global Announces the Hiring of Ben Church and the Promotion of Steve Roberts

MSG Online Reputation

Announcement of Ben Church and Steve Roberts to Media Services Global

"Looking forward to a great start in 2020" Mentioned Mr Roberts” — Mr Roberts

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney Australia, Oct. 13, 2019 – Media Services Global, a provider of online reputation management, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Church to the Media Services Global team and the promotion of Steve Roberts to General Manager.

Ben Church is an associate of Media Services Global and joined the firm in 2019. Prior to MSG, Mr. Church worked for four years at FedEx where he executed financing in the financial sponsor space and provided advisory services in the capital markets space.

Steve Roberts is a senior associate of Media Services Global and joined the firm in 2017. Previously, Mr. Roberts was an Assistant Vice President at FBL Pty Ltd, where he focused on customer service and operations and compliance. Prior to Smith, Mr. Roberts was an Audit Senior, primarily serving asset management clients.

About Media Services Global

Media Services Global is a service management firm that is focused on online and digital reputation. It has been providing SMB (Small to medium businesses) advice for on and offline reputation management. Since our inception in 2015, MSG has gained many customers in the United States and Australia. Media services global has a strong management team to create value and generate superior ROI for our client base. For more information, visit our website at https://mediaservicesglobal.com/

