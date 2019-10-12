Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Conducted the 2019 RAVING FANS CLUB Luncheon

2019 YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC. RAVING FANS CLUB

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., the leader in the real estate industry, recently conducted the 2019 RAVING FANS CLUB Luncheon on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. It was held at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Pasadena, California.

Headed by their founder and CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company defines a Raving Fan as someone who has referred the team, whether a past/forever client, a strong friend supporter, a contractor, vendor, parent, or spouse. They are the people who are very happy with the level of service and the team, and would most likely refer the company to anyone they know. Those who rave about the company or an agent/team member of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed, Inc can also be considered as Raving Fans.

Rudy Lira Kusuma also gave a presentation about the company's mission and their worthy cause to take a portion of their income to donate to a few non-profit organizations that they support, such as Children Hospital's of Los Angeles and the World Harvest. This year, the real estate company is on a mission to raise at least $100,000 to donate to both organizations. Dr. Daniel Hanafi, the founder of the World Harvest, was also present at the event and gave a presentation about their recent mission camp in Tanzania, Nepal, and other countries to help build medical camp and education for the impoverished children and families in those countries.

The said event was also a way of the company to show their gratitude for the continuous support and trust that they receive from their clients and team. They are empowered to enhance their good relationships with their clients and to the community. With the success that they experience, the team of the real estate company is more inspired to develop the best solutions to make the best of their services.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is composed of a dedicated team that only wants the best for their clients. They treat their clients like family, so they always serve with great responsibility to bring positive results for their clients.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is a leader in the real estate industry that serves aspiring homebuyers, sellers, brokers, and real estate agents. They implement the best approach to deliver the best service for their clients.

With their successful years in the business, they already know the needs of their clients. They value their good name in the industry, so they work with the best level of professionalism and respect with their clients. The quality of their service already made more happy customers. They also have a hardworking team that works with the best approach to reach the satisfaction of their clients.

###

For more details about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. and their services, contact them at 626-789-0159 or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





