Improving Access to Mental Health Services

Improving access to therapy and mental health services

TherapyRoute.com opens its free to list mental health resource directory to all qualified mental health professionals both non-profits and private practices.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bid to protect and improve access to psychotherapy and other mental health services around the world, TherapyRoute.com has announced opening its online - free to list – mental health resource directory to all qualified mental health professionals and providers including non-profits, community services, and private practices.TherapyRoute is a clinician run service governed by professional, rather than corporate, ethics. Professional ethics dictate that the evidence base defines therapy. This principle has come under threat as digital business’ attempt to redefine "therapy" to match their product, e.g. texting packages. TherapyRoute is concerned that this is premature and that direct access to qualified mental health professionals, free from the sway of profit-driven policies and agendas, is more important now than ever before.Just this year (2019), TherapyRoute served hundreds of thousands of page views and linked thousands of visitors to mental health professionals and services providers. Registering on the platform improves access to services by placing information about these services in front of the people seeking them. It also offers registered organisations and professionals' access to tools that enable them to create informative websites and publish high-quality mental-health-related content that helps the public make informed choices.TherapyRoute believes that by opening their platform, to both private and non-profit services, they offer an example of how private and non-profit organisations can collaborate to achieve mutual aims more efficiently. For instance, by sharing resources and equipping the public to locate and access the right mental health services or professional for them, like psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers.According to Enzo Sinisi (founder) "one challenge to improving access is that many non-profit and community services need to focus on delivery and some even lack the resources to ensure that their online contact details are accurate".TherapyRoute recently led a project in South Africa that saw 1000 hours donated to collecting, verifying, and adding low/no-fee services to their database to help all users locate services that meet their needs and means.Enzo Sinisi says; "We would love other organisations, from around the world, to follow suit and ensure that visitors to TherapyRoute, from their region, also find the services they need."Mindful that barriers to access go beyond availability and affordability; TherapyRoute includes socially relevant filters (e.g. Black, LGBT+, isiZulu or French, etc.) to help visitors the find mental health professionals that they can feel comfortable with.The platform also caters for people who are unsure of what to search for by automatically displaying nearby services and offering informative psychotherapy related resources (e.g. What is therapy ?, Who needs therapy ?)For more information visit TherapyRoute.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.