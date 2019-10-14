Data Center Appliance Achieves Verified Intel® Select Solution Status for Visual Cloud Delivery Network

Verified Intel® Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN)

Scalable data center appliance saves time and costs with maximum throughput and consistent latency.

Reports show that by 2024, video will account for 74% of mobile data traffic. With development of 5G network, it will bring demand for CDN deployment to provide better video service with low latency.” — Allan Chiu, NEXCOM VP of ODM Network and Communication Solutions

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM is excited to announce that its NSA 7146 data center appliance is now a Verified IntelSelect Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network (CDN). That is in addition to its recent Intelverification for Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI). The scalable technology saves time and costs with maximum throughput and consistent latency, combined with lower energy consumption.As an IntelSelect Solution for Visual CDN, NSA 7146 ensures CommSP’s confidence in providing high performing and cost efficient next-generation CDN services. NSA 7146 utilizes an optimized hardware design, based on the 2nd-generation IntelXeonGold processor that incorporates the most common open source CDN caching frameworks, such as NGINX and Apache Traffic Server (ATS). It integrates open source media libraries such as FFmpeg, Media Service Studio, and Scalable Video Technology for superior media transcoding performance in IP HTTP/HTTPs handling, video transcoding, and video distribution.Since customers demand consistent real-time content, NSA 7146 also utilizes Inteltechnologies, including the SSD Data Center Family, QuickAssist Technology (QAT), and Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters, as well as non-uniform memory access (NUMA)-balanced I/O, to guarantee that CDN servers have high throughput and low latency. This solution is optimized for live streaming, live transcoding, and VOD applications, enabling customers to effortlessly perform a variety of tasks.According to Allan Chiu, VP of NEXCOM Network and Communication Solutions group’s ODM unit, “Reports show that by 2024, video will account for around 74% of mobile data traffic. With the development of 5G networks, it will bring demand for CDN deployment to provide better video service with low latency. NEXCOM launched NSA 7146 to help customers build CDN infrastructure in a 5G world.”About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology, and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.



