Brady Bunte - ProBaller

ProBaller Ultra-Premium Energy Drinks- Brady Bunte is a true entrepreneur and he has created several different successful brands to prove it. If you know Brady Bunte you know he is a perfectionist. To name a few, Bunte is the founder of “Cabo Chips”, a gourmet tortilla chip that is well known for its unique high-quality ingredients and flavors. Cabo Chips are distributed nationally throughout the US and Mexico in locations such as Costco, Whole Foods, & Kroeger. He then tried his entrepreneurial skills with Tequila. “Tres Sietes” Tequila” has earned its mark and is well known as one of the finest Ultra-Premium Tequila’s on the market. Tres Sietes Tequila Anjeo scores a “94” with many Tequila Enthusiasts. In comparison, respectfully Patron Anejo scores out at “87” and Don Julio Anejo “89”! Bunte expects the new Anejo Extra which has been aged for 6 years Anejo to push a rating of “100”.

Bunte then decided to jump into the competitive world of energy drinks. But Brady Bunte had a different idea, something that no one has done before. “When I first ran the idea by many of friends they thought it was a good idea but when I started talking to distributors I immediately realized how competitive the energy drink sector is, said Bunte. All you see in markets today are rows and rows of sports energy drinks. Sports Energy Drinks still lead the market today with a customer base of extreme sport athletes, racing enthusiast and wild and crazy thrill seekers. “There is no energy drink that really speaks to a “Professional Baller”. ProBaller’s first energy drink has the same energy output as a Red Bull, Rockstar Monster but only uses the best and highest-quality ultra-premium ingredients and a proprietary blend to enhance your focus and skills. ProBaller is also healthier than other energy drinks and it has lower calories, sugar, carbohydrates with added vitamins and natural ingredients & flavors. So in each can, you’ll receive a sustained platform of energy that doesn’t spike up or dip down. It’s a high-end ultra-premium energy drink designed for the more experienced professional athletes, legends and sophisticated business individuals, AKA: “ProBaller’s”.

ProBaller has also been specially crafted to work perfectly as a cocktail and a mixer with iced tea. Try a 12oz can of ProBaller with 1.5 oz of Tequila and it’s like a Red Bull Vodka on steroids! Try it with iced tea and you have the first Arnold Palmer Energy Drink! Whether you are about to play the game or watch it! ProBaller is that sweet spot between refreshing and energizing and speaks to the ProBaller in all of us.





