Norman Oklahoma Public Schools - Parent Speaks Out
Leslie Draper highlights that 24 students were involved in a bus accident in which the principal was allegedly responsible. Video requested without success!
Is this because Norman Public Schools is trying to silence her and parents from speaking out on Social Media? The requests for video have not been answered to this point. The police reports from the bus crash clearly indicate that the principal was in violation. He was sighted for unsafe speed and faulty evasive measures. Is it possible that the school does not want to release the video because they may be found to be negligent or liable for these children who were injured in this crash? This leads us down another path which deals with transparency. What other things may the Oklahoma Public Schools be hiding from the public?
The people of Oklahoma want answers for why the lack of transparency is happening. The impact associated with teachers and administrators tied to allegations of sexual misconduct against students in Norman Oklahoma Public Schools leave many parents asking themselves if their children are safe. Mrs. Draper provides a detailed account of information from recent news headlines that tie a number of Norman Public School teachers to sexual abuse allegations and crimes.
Something needs to be done regarding the accountability and transparency of the Oklahoma Public Schools. It is not just the responsibility of the parents to be the voice to stand up against these actions. It should be people within the Oklahoma Public Schools speaking out. One voice can change the attention of some but our voices together will create chance within the Oklahoma Public School.
Paul Walker
OK Truth News
+1 214-866-9650
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
OK Truth News - Norman Oklahoma Public Schools Parent Speaks Out
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.