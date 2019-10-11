Premier restaurant industry conference MUFSO opens in Denver

Inspiration, connection and good eats await at MUFSO 2019 show

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUFSO , the premier restaurant industry leadership conference, is set to kickoff Monday in Denver with more than 800 foodservice executives gathering to share best practices and new ideas to drive their businesses and the industry forward. Now in its 60th year, the MUFSO conference hosted by Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) , is the place for leading restaurant executives to connect, advance partnerships and get cutting-edge business ideas.



This year’s show will be held Oct. 14-16 in the heart of downtown Denver, where attendees will have the chance to explore the city’s robust restaurant scene, network with attendees and hear expert speakers on such issues as minimum wage, the gig economy, CBD regulations and customer loyalty. They’ll also get a chance to sample dishes from five emerging brands and hear from CEOs of some of the country’s biggest restaurant chains.

Here are six things you won’t want to miss at MUFSO:

1. Think differently with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk — bestselling author, venture capitalist and digital media vanguard — will deliver a keynote address Oct. 15 on how executives should approach customers in the business environment he has dubbed “ The Thank You Economy .” Vaynerchuk will recalibrate the way attendees relate to consumers and explore how “out-caring” and “out-loving” customers, employees and stakeholders is the key to success. The event is sponsored by MomentFeed.

2. Learn to leverage the power of Google

A restaurant’s digital presence is arguably its most important marketing tool, and MUFSO attendees will be able to get inside information directly from Google. An Oct. 16 session titled “ How to Win the Consumer Journey ” will be led by two Google executives and will include: top takeaways from Google research, unveiled for the first time at MUFSO; three steps that will help restaurants drive guest traffic; and a look at the marketing and technology innovations that will prepare businesses for what’s ahead.

3. Hear top executives weigh in on industry trends

For insights from restaurant leaders, attend our award-winning CEO panel , sponsored by CardFree, which will feature NRN’s 2019 Norman Award honoree Alice Elliot, CEO of the Elliot Group, as well as the five 2019 Golden Chain Award recipients. This year’s winners are Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts; Julie Masino, Taco Bell U.S. president; Tim McEnery, CEO and founder of Cooper’s Hawk; Liz Smith, executive chairman of Bloomin’ Brands; and Scott Svenson, co-founder of MOD Pizza.

4. Get a ‘Taste of Denver’

Denver’s restaurant scene provides a vibrant backdrop for the show, and attendees will get a chance to experience some of the city’s top restaurants. On the first night of the event, the Taste of Denver welcome reception will feature dishes from some of the city’s hottest chefs: Chase Devitt of BriDer, Justin Brunson of Old Major, Troy Guard of Tag Restaurant, Jennifer Jasinski of Ultreia and Nick Kayser of Vesta. The reception is sponsored by Daiya and Ventura Foods.

5. Experience the CBD immersion tour

There’s no question that this is CBD’s breakout year. MUFSO offers multiple ways for operators to understand this fast-growing market. First, attendees can get a behind-the-scenes look at all things CBD on a tour of four local businesses making or selling CBD products . Presented by Datassential, the Oct. 14 tour will include a CBD-infused lunch at Hank’s Texas Barbecue; a backstage tour to show the cannabis process from beginning to end at Seed & Smith, a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility; a visit to Native Roots, a CBD wellness dispensary; and lastly a tour at Choice Market, a Denver-based c-store that offers groceries, prepared foods and packaged CBD edibles and beverages.

6. Elevate your R&D strategy

Menu Insights and Innovation , an in-depth workshop for restaurant R&D professionals presented by NRN and Datassential, will be held Oct. 13-14 at Denver’s Metropolitan State University. Menu developers from all segments will have access to comprehensive consumer intelligence from Datassential. In addition to presentations on the latest trends, the summit will include cooking demonstrations, tastings and hands-on workshops on developing limited-time offers.

To register or for more information, visit www.mufso.com . Also follow #MUFSO on social media to stay connected.

ABOUT MUFSO

MUFSO (The Multi Unit Foodservice Operators Conference) is celebrating 60 years of bringing restaurant industry leaders together in an industry-wide leadership event that attracts executives from operations, marketing, finance, IT, franchising, purchasing, human resources/training and culinary disciplines for 2+ days of learning, networking and new product offerings.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT & FOOD GROUP BY INFORMA CONNECT

The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the largest and most integrated media brand portfolio in foodservice and food retail. We help connect the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media, supported by networking and in-person events/conferences.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

