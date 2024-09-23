Top KingWin Announces Update to Supply Chain Business - Tuoxun Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Signs A Letter of Intent with Top KingWin’s Subsidiary, Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

GuangZhou, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Kingwin Ltd (the “Company”) (NASDAQ - TCJH) announced today that its subsidiary, Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Guji Technology”) signed a nonbinding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Tuoxun Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Tuoxun Technology”), for the potential sale of 1,000 units of Lenovo Think System SR588/860 servers to Tuoxun Technology. The term of the LOI is one year from September 30, 2024 to September 29, 2025, and the parties may not enter into any definitive purchase agreement. The final purchase price will be decided based on the listed market price and the minimum market price for the product to be set forth in a definitive purchase agreement.

Guji Technology’s hardware supply chain business continues to expand, covering areas such as servers, integrated circuits and tablet computers. By continuously growing its market share in supply chain products, Guji Technology plans to enhance its reputation in the market.

Guji Technology CEO Wei Dai commented: “With the rising demand for data processing, providing robust servers has become a key part of our supply chain business. By supplying these servers to Tuoxun Technology, we are expanding our market share in supply chain products.”

Guji Technology remains committed to providing hardware supply to its customers to meet the growing demands. Looking ahead, Guji Technology plans to continue to deepen its partnerships within the industry and further expand its market presence in hardware supply chain.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

