Strainsforpains EBYH (OTC: EBYH), Collaborates with Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore to Merge Advanced AI Data Integrations and Interactions Into Its Proprietary Healthcare APP for Instant Multiple Indications and…

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc. fka/ E-Buy Home, Inc. (OTC: EBYH), a leader in the health and wellness sector for 17 years, is proud to announce its collaboration with renowned Institutions Mt. Sinai in New York City and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD to merge Advanced AI Data Integrations and Interactions into its Proprietary Cannabinoid Healthcare APP, for instant multiple indications and critical ailments professional analytics.



"Working with renowned institutions such as Mt. Sinai in New York City and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, immediately gives us an enormous leg up in gathering critical data and patient usage for the Advanced AI integration. By making our APP even more immersive and interactive we are bringing usability levels much higher and the professional patient data analytics output much faster for advanced treatment of all categorized critical ailments and therapeutic medicines”, stated CEO Simon Shainberg.

Mr. Shainberg continued, “We aspire to become a major player in AI medical data integrations in order to close in on the medical information divide between the patients and hospitals. In this rapidly advancing technology age, we are in stride and ahead of the curve by providing real-time AI-integrated tools to assess categorized ailments, patient information, and outsources professionally. We have already begun using pain management in the cannabinoid market to prove and expand our integrated AI healthcare patient educational tools in North America.”

Strainsforpains EBYH, has developed proprietary algorithms that enable healthcare professionals to analyze patient data effectively, predicting optimal cannabis products and dosages for individual patient outcomes. Our partnership with Cannabis Science expands our patient outcome list extensively and we look forward to applying our AI technology to their extensive list of critical ailment drugs and therapeutic medicines.

Strainsforpains EBYH, has achieved remarkable sales, exceeding $300,000 annually in 2024 with just one product on the market, and is now set to expand its offerings with AI Medical intelligence integrated with the Cannabis Science product pipeline. These advanced formulations combine cannabinoids and powerful antioxidants. These expansions and innovations are supported by partnerships focused on cancer detection and treatment, aiming to enhance personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes.This is another example of our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing pain management and pain levels, through the integration of artificial intelligence and cannabis science.

Several special events will be announced for 2025, including the ‘1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, VIP Fundraiser Event, Presented by … Strainsforpains (OTC: EBYH)’. This event is intended to encourage celebrities to raise $20 million ‘to keep killing cancers’. “We are all affected by this nasty disease and with 1-Million Strong we will bring our low-cost cancer-killing drugs to market, together we will Keep Killing Cancers,” stated CEO Simon Shainberg.

Strainsforpains EBYH intends to help promote the 1-Million Strong Cannabis Science Cancer Killing Fundraiser to enhance its AI medical technology offerings and expand its product distribution channels via broadcast television coverage and online streaming platforms. The live event series will include a Fashion Show and Concert, within a live MMA Spectacular Event series. This is a VIP fundraiser, designed to drive awareness worldwide.

"Our goal is to create effective natural products that address health issues without relying on pharmaceuticals and drive global awareness through high-profile live events," said Shainberg. The company's unique extracts have undergone rigorous scientific evaluation, contributing to peer-reviewed research that reveals potential benefits in enhancing human longevity. As AI accelerates drug discovery, Strainsforpains is excited to collaborate with oncologists and pain management specialists, significantly reducing the time required to bring new treatments to market. "These developments illustrate the potential of AI to transform pain management and cancer treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of care," added Shainberg.

About Strainsforpains, Inc., (OTC: EBYH) fka/ E-Buy Home Inc. Strainsforpains is progressing towards completing its Audit to become fully reporting, change its symbol, creating the revenues and asset base for a NASDAQ Uplisting. “Our company is very involved, and has been for a long time, in the health and wellness space,” said Simon Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains, Inc. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. Furthermore, the proprietary app incorporates advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/ .

