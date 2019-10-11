Spice Connection, A Culinary Journey Across Indonesia

Ayam Betutu Rosella Gin Tonic Bejana Outdoor View Savory Nasi Tumpeng Delicious Bika Ambon

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is thrilled to present ‘The Spice Connection’, a month-long culinary odyssey celebrating the legendary cuisine of Indonesia.

Commencing on the 4th November 2019, the luxury beachfront resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana, sets the scene for a series of exciting events showcasing the spices and the specialties of Indonesia. The highly-anticipated food festival will feature famous food writer, author and chef, Petty Elliot, named as one of ‘Indonesia’s Leading Women’ in Peak Magazine 2015. Petty’s first book Papaya Flower focuses on cuisine of her native north Sulawesi, she is also the author of Jakarta Bites, and a popular guest chef and renowned consultant for leading hotels across Bali and Jakarta.

Petty will be collaborating with the resort’s Executive Chef Raymond Siek, and his talented team at Bejana, with highlights including bespoke a la carte dinners, themed buffets, exclusive luncheon with “Spice Tour” to the Chef’s Garden, a wine dinner and cooking class. Each week of the month will focus on a different region as follows: Sumatra 4-10 November, Java 11-17 November, Bali 18-25 November and Sulawesi from 25 November-1 October.

Guests will be treated to tantalizing flavours from across the archipelago, showcased in inspired dishes such as a Sumatran Mie Goreng Aceh – delicious Aceh-style fried noodles with green lobster, red sambal and condiments, Java’s famous Sup Buntut – aromatic oxtail soup infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, and serabi pandan, sos gula merah – a delicate pancake with pine skewer leaf and red sugar sauce. Balinese specialities will include fragrant Ayam Betutu – half-steamed and roasted chicken in rich turmeric paste, and Pepes Ikan – baked snapper fillet with fresh shallot sambal matah, as well as Ayam Rica Rica – a perfectly fresh chicken stewed, potato and lemon basil.



Bejana with its lofty views of the Indian Ocean from high on the cliff tops of Nusa Dua makes an ideal setting for this innovative food festival presented by The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. The widely-acclaimed restaurant’s most recent accolade was the ‘Luxurious Scenic Setting’ award at the prestigious World Luxury Restaurant Awards in July 2019.

For more details on the upcoming ‘Spice Connection’ events and other culinary events at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, please contact rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or call +(62) 361 849 8988.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

Bejana - Indonesian Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali



