The Best of Los Angeles

CEO Sherri Murphy and VP Tammi Pickle (right) of Elite Connections.

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is extremely pleased to announce a founding gift for WAREHOUSE Programs from longtime MOCA Trustee Wonmi Kwon, her husband Kihong Kwon and family.” — MOCA

Music News:

Universal Pictures announced this week that the beautiful and brilliant global music star Taylor Swift has teamed up with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to collaborate on a new, original song written for Universal Pictures’ film Cats, based on Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical. The song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” will feature in both the film and in the end credits.

Cats, in theaters December 20, is directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King’s Speech), and stars Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward. In the film, the song is performed by Hayward, who stars in the role of Victoria. The version of the song performed by Swift, who plays Bombalurina in the film, will play over the end titles.

Charity Events:

Elite Connections; Party With A Purpose

Sherri Murphy states that "Plans are underway in Los Angeles way for an unforgettable evening of food, fun, and music, all while benefiting an extraordinary cause. Elite Connections; Los Angeles’ leading matchmaking agency for 25 years, is proud to sponsor their premiere event "Party with a Purpose," benefitting children in-need, in Los Angeles. The event is in its 20th year and seeks to make the holidays brighter for children in the area.

This year's holiday gala will be held at the Angelino Hotel Los Angeles on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 6:30pm-12:30am, and promises to be an evening that revelers won’t soon forget. Elite Connections’ lively matchmakers will be volunteering at this year’s event, creating a magical evening to kick off the holiday season.

Following the gala, Elite Connections staff will be putting the gala’s proceeds to good use, hosting a children’s Christmas party for the kids, helping to nurture and inspire local homeless youth, and provides them with solutions and resources to transform their lives. Elite Connections is proud to help the area’s most vulnerable children have a warmer, safer, and brighter holiday season. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for Party with a Purpose. Gala organizers are also still accepting silent auction donations as well as donations to fill gala gift bags.

Tickets to the event are $160, which gain revelers entry to the event that will feature a buffet, drinks, music, dancing, a raffle, and a silent auction. Valet parking is included free. Tickets can be purchased at info@eliteconnections.com/events or at 800-923-4200. All proceeds benefit local youth." Companies or individuals looking to sponsor or donate may also reach out to Elite Connections at: Elite Connections: 855-566-7497 htps://www.eliteconnections.com/events/ Also Visit: https://www.eliteconnections.com

Film Industry News:

Former President of Paramount Pictures and legendary film producer Robert Evans passed away this week. He will always be remembered.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has written a new film that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott. "Little Women" will be in theatres this Christmas.

Art News:

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is extremely pleased to announce a founding gift for WAREHOUSE Programs. This generous and transformative gift comes from longtime MOCA Trustee Wonmi Kwon, her husband Kihong Kwon and family. Located in MOCA’s Little Tokyo space, WAREHOUSE Programs will include curated programs that highlight performance and performing arts, artistic experimentation, experiential installations, a wide range of contemporary and social practices, and festival-like open events such as conventions, summits, readings, idea fairs, concerts, screenings, dance, as well as group, family, and community-oriented activities that encourage diverse, intergenerational experiences for new and established audiences. This gift will make possible a significant increase in programming and the infrastructure needed to support the space and its activities for years to come.

Dance News:

Tammi Pickle and Sherri Murphy of Elite Connections were recently spotted Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Alex Theatre, for The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre performance titled "Goes Broadway." A unique, interpretive fusion of jazz and ballet. Celebrating Broadway’s most beloved and memorable moments, artistic director Natasha Middleton seamlessly blended a mixture of the original classic dances with vibrant and innovative choreography.

Alex Theatre Fire

Sherri Murphy stated, "We thought the show was wonderful. We had a great time!" Sherri stated "the fire-alarm went off a little past halfway way through. At first we thought it was part of the show! We went next door and got a glass of wine and appetizers. 45 minutes to an hour or so later they let everyone back in. They performed all our favorites from so many shows we’ve seen. It was fabulous!" Sherri added, "History repeats itself. The Alex Theatre caught fire 71 years ago in 1948."

About Natasha Middleton

Artistic Director and choreographer of The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre; Natasha was born into a ballet legacy. Her grandmother, Elena Wortova, danced with the Ballet Russes, and her father, Andrei Bill Tremaine, with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo. She was a ballerina with the original Pacific Ballet Theatre, under the direction of her father. She trained and danced in Los Angeles and in New York with Joffrey II, as well as in Europe and Asia performing in ballets including The Nutcracker, Spartacus, and Carmen. She is the daughter of former San Francisco Opera Soprano Natalie Garrotto, and the niece of the late film star Yvonne de Carlo (Lily on The Munsters).



Choreographer to the Stars

Middleton began choreographing professionally on Broadway for Jazz artist Chick Corea and went on the world tour with Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock. In 2001, she founded the Media City Ballet Company and staged numerous ballets in Los Angeles including Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto #3. She has choreographed the feature film "Love Hurts" starring Carrie Anne-Moss and Richard E. Grant, and television shows including "Hearts Afire" with Billy Bob Thornton. She also led the production of Men of the Ballet Russe honoring her father, and other such Ballet Russe greats including; Fredrick Franklin, Mark Platt, George Zoritch, Victor Moreno, and Paul Maure. Natasha established the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre in 2012. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacificballetdancetheatre.com



