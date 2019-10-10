Laura Breit of Root Engineers to Sit on Women’s Innovation Leadership Panel at 5th Annual PHOTOx Summit

Root Engineers

Professional mechanical engineer specializing in the cannabis industry to discuss environmental design alongside female industry leaders

BEND, OREGON, USA, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura J. Breit, PE , founder and managing principal of Root Engineers , has been selected to participate in a Women’s Innovation Leadership Panel at the upcoming PHOTOx Summit taking place in Austin, Texas. The panel will include members of the newly created Women’s Innovation Leaders (WIL) Forum, which seeks to bring together leading women from around the globe to drive improvements in research and innovation within the horticulture industry.“As an engineer working in the fast-moving cannabis sector, I can see a clear need for the entire horticulture space to advance discussions on how we can consistently improve, grow and promote the industry,” said Breit. “I’m honored to be a part of the conversation alongside other female leaders from around the globe.”“WIL Forum Contributors Discuss Environmental Design” will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. during the Summit. Panelists will discuss their challenges and key learnings surrounding CEA Environmental Design based on individual disciplines in HVAC, mechanical engineering, and hands-on cultivation expertise.PHOTOx Summit is hosted by Fluence Bioengineering and explores the latest advancements in photobiology techniques, insights and equipment for controlled environment research and commercial horticulture cultivation. The two-day event brings together growers, researchers and entrepreneurs for speaking sessions, interactive discussions and networking.To learn more about Laura Breit and Root Engineers, visit https://rootengineers.com/ To learn more about PHOTOx Summit, visit https://photoxsummit.com/photox-austin/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



