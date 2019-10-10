CEOGC’s HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins Next Month

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland’s HEAP Winter Crisis Program officially begins on November 1 and will operate through the end of March.

The program helps income-eligible Greater Cleveland residents who have been threatened with disconnection, maintain their utility services.

This is a one-time benefit and is to be used in emergency situations. You MUST schedule an appointment to utilize the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.

To schedule an appointment please call, (216) 350-8008 or use a smartphone or computer to visit http://ceogc.itfrontdesk.com. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

PLEASE NOTE THAT CRISIS APPOINTMENT HOLDS WILL ONLY BE GRANTED ONCE PER HEATING SEASON TO THOSE WHO HAVE NOT ALREADY TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE WINTER RECONNECT ORDER BEFORE SCHEDULING. IF YOU PAY THE $175.00 TO A UTILITY OR SPLIT PAYMENT TO BOTH UTILITY COMPANIES, YOU WILL NOT GET ANOTHER HOLD ON YOUR ACCOUNT BY MAKING ANOTHER APPOINTMENT. VISIT https://www.puco.ohio.gov/be-informed/consumer-topics/winter-reconnect-order-maintain-electric-and-natural-gas-service/ FOR MORE INFO.

REMINDER: CUSTOMERS MUST HAVE ALL NECESSARY PAPERWORK IN-HAND TO RECEIVE ASSISTANCE. WITHOUT PROPER DOCUMENTATION, YOUR APPOINTMENT MUST BE RESCHEDULED.

In order to apply for emergency energy assistance, a resident must have the most recent bills for gas and electric utilities, proof of citizenship and/or U.S. residency, photo identification, Social Security numbers for all household members and verification of all income for all household members eighteen years or older for the previous 30 days or 12 months. Permanently and totally disabled customers must provide proof of disability. For those households who have no income, an IRS Tax Transcript is required. Self-employed applicants must provide an IRS transcript and/or copy of filed 1040. Renters living in multi-unit dwellings may be required to provide their landlord’s name and contact information.

Ohio Development Services Agency’s Office of Community Assistance (OCA) now requires 30 days or 12 months of income to qualify for HEAP, Summer and Winter Crisis, and PIPP Plus. All seasonal and self-employed applicants must provide 30 days or 12 months of income.

The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is a nonprofit organization and the Community Action Agency for Cuyahoga County that operates programs and services dedicated to transforming the lives of residents. The Council delivers education, personal and professional development programs and support services to residents of Cuyahoga County. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three) Head Start (three-five years of age); individual assessments for classes and coaching sessions on topics including parenting, anger management, and life skills; job readiness, customer service training, and job placement. The Council also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit ceogc.org.



