Muvi’s Customizable Video & Audio Streaming Platform on its way to becoming World’s Most Business-friendly OTT Platform

Muvi will be present at NAB New York in Booth N-921 showcasing its all-inclusive, zero coding OTT platform

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, the pioneer in the streaming media space to mark its presence at the NAB New York scheduled from Oct 16-17 at Javits Convention Centre exhibiting its acclaimed Video & Audio streaming platform at Booth N-921.

Sensing the industry dynamics from the very beginning, Muvi believed in the concept of modular architecture which although took its own sweet time to shape up, has taken the OTT industry by storm since it saw the daylight 7 years back. Thriving on the state-of-the-art design, Muvi allows any third-party integration through simple API endpoints. The power of customization has resonated well with the industry spearheads who are always in need of a business-friendly streaming platform that could help them with unique feature development, timely upgrade, faster integration, relentless support, flexible monetization option, advanced player support, geo-blocking and more.

Jyoti Nayak, Senior Marketing Manager, Muvi quotes, “We understood the business dynamics from the beginning. Therefore, we invested time in engineering and focused on building an end-to-end solution that is inclusive of Cloud-based IT Infrastructure, CDN, DRM, Online Player, Transcoding & Encoding Engine, Subscriber Management & Billing Engines, Payment Gateway Integration, Marketing Modules, Analytics & Reports to front end apps for Website, Mobile and TVs. Today Muvi is the only OTT solution provider in the world that delivers a standard streaming app in 1-day, a feat that is yet to be achieved by our competitors. In NAB New York, we would only take the legacy forward”, adds Nayak.

Move over “user-friendliness”, it's time to know how much “business-friendly” your platform is, quotes an ecstatic Ankit Pandey, Head of Business Development, Muvi. Muvi’s highly customizable OTT platform has created innumerable possibilities for businesses to collaborate. While one can go live with a streaming channel with Muvi instantly, the architecture provides auto-scalability and stability during peak periods using innovative technologies such as 2X faster encoding, adaptive media delivery, low latency streaming and more”, Pandey adds.

For the event starting from 16 October, Muvi is geared up to provide a detailed walk-through of the CMS to meeting registrants with a sneak peek at its upcoming features. For a detailed business consultation session at the event, Book a Meeting now with Muvi.



Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at NAB Show New York by taking a 14-day Free Trial of Muvi today. An already running platform and your own CMS will bring immense clarity to the discussion when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would exactly know what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. See you in New York!



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

Meet Muvi at NAB NY - World’s Most Business-friendly OTT Platform Provider



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.