Online Video Platforms Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025

With the rise of easy access to entertainment, it is not difficult to peer into people’s online lives who choose to post so for entertainment purposes. OVPs help the public with broadcasting from wherever, about whatever and whenever. In addition to that, the current world affairs and the opinions as a consequence of that can all be consumed in byte-sized amounts by large amounts of people, which are then regarded as viewers. Such type of consumption enables the video platforms to collect views and subsequently analyze public behavior and thought patterns.

OVPs make use of three models usually: UGC (user-generated content) model, SaaS (software as a service) business model and DIY (do it yourself) model. It offers extensive solutions with respect to building a website, uploading and encoding videos, live streaming, etc. Such platforms usually have CMS (Content Management System) that requires a user to login, after which they can use features such as adding content, setting up monetization plan, checking video analytics, etc. Detailed analysis has key variables such as total number of views, video watch time, user stats (visits, location, behaviors), etc. OVPs are usually identified with the OTT (over-the-top) content video market. However, there are several providers available that supply video on demand set top boxes. Some such platforms also provide third party video players that can be embedded in a website.

Key Players

The report on global Online Video Platforms market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

This report delineates the definition of an OVP as a price-based SaaS online content platform providing its users to consume, store, oversee, secure, share, track and monetize online videos. This market has seen great growth worldwide over the last couple of years. The easy to use interfaces of current OVPs are highly beneficial for businesses, media and recreational content. They depend on such providers for distribution to masses, making it an indispensable communications tool. The OVP market is still in the growing stage, and is set to ascend higher in the coming years. In this report, you will learn that North America, Europe and South America are the leaders, followed by Asia Pacific, and the Middle Eat and Africa regions. Out of these, North and South America can be seen showing immense growth potential.

Numbers don’t lie, and truly the future of OVPs can be partially perceived by Youtube’s revenue, stacked all the way up at $ 4 billion, making it the biggest video platform in Asia-Pacific. Big companies such as Microsoft and Eros Now have decided to collaborate on an OVP project. Novel algorithms to intuitively serve the users are at the fore, ushering in newer ways of interacting with OVPs (AI, voice search, etc). There is no stop to the forays into creating the online video space fitted to markets’ and users’ whims and wants. Food apps have also undertaken the tasks of incorporating OTT video content to boost business. All this information, and much more can be found in the OVP report by Wiseguyreports.

