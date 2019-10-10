Q&A released with JPEO CBRND, US Army ahead of SMi’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi reports: Interview released with Colonel Timothy Klenske, (JPEO-CBRND), US Army

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the lead up to Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019 taking place between the 12th and 14th November 2019, in London, SMi group caught up with Colonel Timothy Klenske, JPEO-CBRND, US Army, to discuss the upcoming event as well as the current developments and challenges within the field.View sample of the interview below:SMi Group: Do you see the systems that your office is developing, working closely with other survivability systems for armoured vehicles?Colonel Klenske: "Yes. There are several JPEO-CBRND systems that integrate well with other survivability systems. One example is the integration of obscuration with laser beam rider defeat systems. By launching an obscuration cloud between the armored platform and the incoming laser beam rider, the missile loses it signal and crashes to the ground. Additionally, JPEO-CBRND and our partners are developing new contamination mitigation systems to more quickly decontaminate vehicles and regenerate combat power more quickly. Other examples include air-launched CBRN detectors and identifiers and lighter personal protective gear, both of which enable Integrated Layered Defense (ILD) and Integrated Early Warning (IEW) to increase survivability of personnel and vehicles."To download the interview, visit the download centre at www.favsurvivability.com/einpr As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2019 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, and commanders from the military, and senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.This year’s three-day event will provide updates regarding the following platforms: Challenger II, AJAX, Stryker, T-72 Romanian MBT, Merkava, Eitan, Boxer, CV90 and the Piranha 8X8. Additionally, the event will provide insight into the latest technologies enhancing Armour, Situational Awareness, Concealment, Signature Management, IED Protection Systems, CBRN, Mine Resistance, Armour material technologies, Stealth, Active Protection Systems and much more! Download the past attendee list which includes the likes of: Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems, Amsafe Bridport, Arconic, Armoured Trials & Development Unit (ATDU), Artis, LLC, Aselsan, Austrian MoD, BAE Systems, BAE Systems Land (UK), BMT Asset Performance, British Army, Bundeswher, Canadian Armed Forces, Capability Directorate Combat-Army HQ, CASG Land 400, Centigon France SAS, CMI Defence, Defence Science Technology Agency, Defense Agency for Technology and Quality, DIT DSO, Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH, Egyptian Defence Office, ELTA Systems, Embassy of Ukraine, FMV, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S., FOI, Frazer-Nash Consultancy Ltd., General Dynamics European Land Systems, General Dynamics UK, German MoD, Hensoldt Optronics, High Commission of India, IAI Elta Systems, IMI Systems, IMP Castle Associates Limited, INTRACOM Defense Electronics S.A., Israeli MoD, JPEO CBRND, KCD Resources Ltd, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Leonardo, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin, Marine Corps Systems Command, Military Institute Of Armament Technology, Nexter, Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation, Parker Hannifin Ltd., Pearson Engineering Limited, PEO Ground Combat Systems, Plasan Sasa Ltd., Platform Survivability Group, Proengin, QinetiQ North America, Rada Electronic Industries, Rafael, Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Raytheon UK, Revision Military, Rheinmetall Active Protection, Rheinmetall Landsysteme, RNLA Centre of Knowledge, Roke, Romanian Embassy, Romanian Ministry of Defence, Royal Marines, Royal Netherlands Army, Soucy Defence, SSM, ST Engineering Land Systems, Swedish Armed Forces, TenCate Advanced Armour UK, TNO, UAE GHQ, UK MoD (DSTL, DE&S, Defence Safety Authority), Ultra Electronics, US Army, US Army Europe, 7th Army Training Command, US Department of Defense, UTC Aerospace Systems, Vetronics Research Centre. 