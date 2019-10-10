Celebrating Excellence in Africa's Oil & Gas

Big Five Board Awards, London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Five Board Awards 2019 is the longest standing awards for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry. Awarded since 1997 and with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter an incredible 23rd year.

Organised and hosted by Frontier, and held in London on November 21 at the Geological Society to acknowledge the top players in the energy industry as well as raise money for conservation in Africa.

An excellent platform exists for you to network and meet with Africa's leading oil and gas companies and senior executives in a reception-style event at these long-respected and annual accolades.

Keynote Speaker Ade Adeola, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Standard Chartered Bank plc will be speaking on ‘Building Africa’s Oil & Gas Future’

Frontier also supports the plight of African wildlife and aims to raise funds for various conservation projects on the African Continent with a charity auction.

Event highlights:

• Recognise industry key-players and top performers

• Champion Africa's interests in the oil, gas and energy sector

• Enjoy an evening of top level networking

• Raise money for conservation in Africa

Attendees:

• Chief Executive Officers

• Chief Exploration Officers

• Chief Operations Officers

• Vice Presidents Exploration and Upstream

• Chief Technology Officers

• National Oil Companies/ Petroleum Directorates

• Petroleum Commissioners

• Directors of Hydrocarbons

• Directors of Petroleum

• African Investors, Private Equity and Institutional

• African Financiers

For more information please visit the official website

Location:

The Geological Society

Burlington House

Piccadilly

London W1J 0BG

Date:

Thursday 21 November

Time:

18:00 - 22:00

Contact:

+44 20 71938224

info@frontierenergy.network



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.