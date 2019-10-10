Panel Discussion Set for Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices

SMi reports: A panel discussion confirmed for the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference to be held in London on the 15th and 16th January

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th annual Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference will bring together Global Product Mangers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers and many more to recent innovations and enhancements in the PFS field. These experts will assess key factors driving the PFS market.This year’s conference will explore the relationship between the pre-filled syringe field and the European Union. The conference will feature a panel titled “The EU MDR and Brexit – How can we prepare for the regulatory impact on devices?”Key points of discussion include:• The current regulatory framework in the EU and UK• How can industry prepare for the regulatory environment post-Brexit• How connectivity in conjunction with medical devices may be affectedKhaudeja Bano, Head of Medical Devices, Medical Affairs, Abbott MolecularAmanda Matthews, Senior Director – Combination Products & Medical devices, Global regulatory Affairs, PfizerTorsten Knuess, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products, BayerPanel Moderator:James Mellman, Device Manger, NovartisIn addition to the panel, the conference will offer attendees a variety of networking opportunities and the chance to take part in a preconference workshop day. The workshop day will feature three workshops titled A Roadmap to Quality Management Systems and Technical Standards, Testing requirements of Pre-Filled Syringes and Extractables and Leachables: Considerations for PFS Platforms.Visit the event website to view the event programme. Register by 31st October to receive £200 off the conference price at: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr8 Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices15th – 16th January 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:BD Medical, Fruh, Harro Hofliger, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nelson Labs, Nemera, PHC Corporation, Schott, Zeon and ZwickRoell--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



